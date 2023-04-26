Tourists shun Britain over lack of duty-free shopping

As tourist numbers around the world return to their pre-pandemic levels, the UK is missing out because of a government policy that denies visitors duty-free shopping, data shows.

Analysis by the tax-free shopping data company Global Blue shows that tourists from the US are now spending more than triple the amount on duty-free goods in France and Spain than they did before the pandemic in 2019.

Last year, tourists visiting Britain from the GCC states spent 35 per cent less than they did before the Covid pandemic, but spent double in France and 66 per cent more in Italy.

As Europe and the UK head into the busy spring and summer tourist seasons, leading British business figures have again called on the government to re-introduce duty-free shopping so that retailers can stand a chance of competing with those in the EU.

Before Brexit in 2020, tourists could receive a value added tax refund on items bought in shops on Britain's high streets, airports and other departure points from the country, which they exported in their personal luggage.

When that VAT relief was removed following Brexit, it essentially made the same goods immediately 20 per cent more expensive.

VAT refunds for tourists were going to be reinstated in Kwasi Kwarteng's ill-fated "mini-budget" last year, but were subsequently dropped by his successor as Chancellor, Jeremy Hunt.

The chairman of the luxury clothing maker, Burberry, Gerry Murphy, accused Prime Minister Rishi Sunak of a "spectacular own goal" over the issue at a gathering of business leaders earlier this week.

Mr Murphy said the decision to scrap the VAT refund for tourists has made the UK the "least attractive" shopping destination in Europe.

Calls to bring back the VAT refund scheme for tourists have been growing recently, as data has shown that visitors are choosing other destinations for their shopping.

A letter signed by, among others, the chief executives of Heathrow airport and the department stores, Selfridges and Harrods claimed London had been "severely disadvantaged" by the dropping of the VAT refund.