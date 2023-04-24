UK imposes new sanctions on commanders of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps

The UK has imposed new sanctions on commanders of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, increasing pressure on Iran over its brutal action against protesters.

The latest package, announced in coordination with the United States and European Union, is aimed at four leaders whose forces have opened fire on unarmed protesters, resulting in numerous deaths, including of children, and have arbitrarily detained and tortured protesters, the UK government said.

They include Mohammad Azimi, an IRGC commander responsible for the violent repression of protests in Kermanshah Province; Habib Shahsavari, a commander in Mahabad and Piranshahr, and Mohsen Karimi, who is held responsible for beating to death of Mehrshad Shahidi, 19, in a detention centre.

Ahmad Kadem was responsible for IRGC repression in the town of Izeh, Khuzestan province, during which a 10-year-old child was shot and killed.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said: “The Iranian regime are responsible for the brutal repression of the Iranian people and for exporting bloodshed around the world. That’s why we have more than 300 sanctions in place on Iran, including on the IRGC in its entirety.

“The UK and our international partners are again making clear today that we will not overlook the regime’s brutal oppression. We will continue to take a range of action to hold the regime to account for its actions.”

The UK, US and EU have all announced coordinated regular sanctions since nationwide protests first erupted over the death on September 16 of Mahsa Amini, 22, while in the custody of Iran’s morality police.

She was accused of wearing her headscarf improperly.

The protests, which mark one of the biggest challenges to Iran’s regime since the 1979 revolution, have continued for months.

More than 500 people have been killed in demonstrations, according to human rights activists in Iran. More than 19,700 others have been detained by authorities amid a violent crackdown trying to suppress the dissent.

The UK has designated more than 70 Iranian officials and entities for human rights violations since October 2022, with the total number of Iran-related designations amounting to more than 300.

The list includes the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in its entirety, the Iranian prosecutor general and the morality police.

Last month, the US took its criticism of Iran's handling of the issue one step further by imposing more sanctions on the country, aimed at people and companies accused of violating women’s rights during repression of protests.

Included in the sanctions are two prison officials, several companies that manufacture equipment for Iranian law enforcement, the commander-in-chief of the Iranian army and many others.

Earlier this month British-Iranian Vahid Beheshti marked the 50th day of his hunger strike outside the British government's Foreign Office.

He is calling on the UK to act against the IRGC and to recognise them as a terrorist group.