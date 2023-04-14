Ukrainian troops forced to withdraw from parts of Bakhmut, says UK intelligence

Ukrainian troops have been forced to perform “orderly withdrawals” from some areas of Bakhmut as Russian forces mount a renewed assault on the ruined city, according to British military intelligence.

Kyiv still holds the western districts of the city, but troops have been “subjected to particularly intense Russian artillery fire over the previous 48 hours,” the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said.

Wagner units are now focusing on advancing in the centre of Bakhmut, while Russian paratroopers were relieving them in attacks on the city's flanks, according to the MoD.

It said: “Russia has re-energised its assault on the Donetsk Oblast town of Bakhmut as forces of the Russian MoD and Wagner Group have improved co-operation.

“Wagner assault groups continue to conduct the main advance through the centre of town, while Russian airborne forces have relieved some Wagner units securing the northern and southern flanks of the operation.

“Ukrainian forces face significant resupply issues but have made orderly withdrawals from the positions they have been forced to concede.”

Wagner has taken the lead on the Russian side in the months-long battle, the deadliest of the war for troops on both sides, but the mercenary group's leader had complained of poor support for his forces from the regular military.

One of the few remaining villagers walks past by a building damaged by heavy fighting at the frontline of Bakhmut and Chasiv Yar.

Bakhmut, which had a population of about 70,000 before the war, has been Russia's main target in winter offensive that has so far yielded scant gains, despite infantry ground combat of an intensity unseen in Europe since the Second World War.

Capturing the city would be Russia's first substantial victory in eight months.

Moscow says it would open a route to capturing more territory in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region, a major war goal.

Ukraine, which is preparing for its own counteroffensive, had appeared likely to abandon Bakhmut at the end of February, but announced in March it would fight on there, saying Russia was taking higher casualties trying to storm it.

Meanwhile, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock urged Beijing on Friday to ask “the Russian aggressor to stop the war” in Ukraine, saying “no other country has more influence on Russia than China.”

Her visit to the Chinese capital comes a week after that of French President Emmanuel Macron and the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, who also urged Beijing to play a greater role in resolving the crisis.

“It is good that China has signalled its commitment to a solution but I have to say frankly that I wonder why the Chinese position so far does not include a call on the aggressor Russia to stop the war,” Ms Baerbock said.

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said on Friday that Beijing believed “the only way to resolve the Ukraine crisis is to promote peace and talks.”

“The Ukrainian crisis has developed up to this day, and the lessons are profound, worthy of deep reflection by all parties. Territory is indivisible, and security is also indivisible,” he said.

“Without recognition of the security interests of a particular party, crises and conflicts are inevitable.”