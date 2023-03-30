King Charles salutes 'special bond' in historic speech in Germany

Britain's King Charles III made a historic speech to Germany's parliament on Thursday to "renew our friendship" on the first state visit of his reign.

The king spoke in German under a glass dome designed by British architect Norman Foster that symbolises German unity from the ashes of the Second World War.

He saluted the UK and Germany's joint support for Ukraine as he became the first monarch to address the German parliament, having previously done so as Prince of Wales in 2020.

"It gives me particular pride to be with you once again, now as king, and to renew the special bond of friendship between our two countries," the king said.

"We are still admiring of each other's culture, dependent upon each other's economies and inspired by each other's ideas."

MPs applauded after the king said his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, had a "special place in the hearts" of the German people.

The king said UK-German relations "meant so much" to the queen, whose visit to West Germany in 1965 he described as a "pivotal moment" in post-war reconciliation.

He won laughs from the parliament as he nodded to friendly Anglo-German rivalry and saluted British comedy acts that have won a following in Germany.

"For the last 50 years we have laughed together, both with each other and at each other," he said.

The king earlier met German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on the second day of his state visit in Berlin.

Amid high security, he spoke to traders at a Berlin food market during a walkabout with Berlin's Mayor Franziska Giffey.

Queen Consort Camilla was expected to visit Ukrainian refugees in the city on Wednesday.

The king is scheduled to tour an organic farm in Brandenburg, reflecting his interest in the environment.

A visit is also planned to a joint British-German battalion of specialist military engineers.

The royal couple arrived in Berlin to a ceremonial salute on Wednesday and will spend the final day of their trip in Hamburg on Friday.

Well-wishers turned out to see the king as he was granted the unusual honour of a military ceremony at the Brandenburg Gate.

Britain's royal family has long ancestral links to Germany, having changed its name from Saxe-Coburg-Gotha to Windsor amid anti-German sentiment during the First World War.

The king's speech as head of state has raised eyebrows among some left-wing MPs who object to an unelected monarch taking the lectern.

The royal trip was requested by the UK government as it tries to mend fences with Europe after Brexit.

A stop in France was cancelled because of mass unrest over President Emmanuel Macron's pension reforms.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said the king's visit was a “tremendous personal gesture”.

He praised King Charles for having championed healthy nutrition, sustainability and climate action “very early on”.