First outdoor hiking prayer mats launched in UK ahead of Ramadan

A Muslim walking group has teamed up with a company to create the first outdoor hiking prayer mats ahead of Ramadan.

It comes as sections of the UK's Peak District have placed signs on some of their popular walking routes showing the direction of Makkah.

The Muslim Hikers have been working with Wiggle and adidas Terrex to create the prayer mats which have been specifically manufactured for outdoor use.

It is hoped the initiative will encourage more Muslims to take up hiking.

In December 2021, the group was subjected to online racist abuse on a walk in the Peak District.

It led to them receiving overwhelming public support and the group now has thousands more followers as a result.

“Working with Wiggle and adidas Terrex has allowed us to take a huge step in the right direction when it comes to promoting inclusivity in the outdoors,” said Haroon Mota, founder of the Muslim Hikers.

“Everyone should feel empowered to get outside and enjoy nature, and the prayer mats and signs have made it easier for us within the Muslim community to do this without having to worry about the practicalities of prayer.”

Wiggle has donated 100 prayer mats to Muslim Hikers as part of the partnership and more will be available on the company’s website in April 2023, with all proceeds going to its charity partners.

The prayer mats’ design depicts topography which is used on maps to represent contours.

They have pockets in all four corners, where rocks or weights can be inserted to keep the mats flat during prayer, and they can also be rolled into a compact size to fit into a bag or rucksack while out exploring.

Signs pointing to Makkah on the Peak District’s most popular hiking routes have been installed. Photo: The Romans

The mats are lightweight, waterproof and designed to withstand the elements.

“At Wiggle, we are committed to making exercise a welcome and inclusive environment for all,” said Huw Crwys-Williams, Wiggle's chief executive.

“We were disappointed to hear reports of abuse that the Muslim Hikers received and back the group’s goal of bringing the community together through hiking.

Members of Muslim Hikers have been using new outdoor prayer mats on their latest trips. Photo: The Romans

“By partnering with the Muslim Hikers and adidas Terrex, we aim to bring awareness to the fact that any form of exercise is for everyone and will strive to improve accessibility for all communities.”