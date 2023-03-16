NHS nurses win 5% pay offer as strikes suspended

Unions representing striking nurses, ambulance workers and other staff in the UK's National Health Service have accepted a new pay offer from the government in a major breakthrough in months-long talks.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s administration and the NHS Staff Council have “reached a final offer”, concluding negotiations aimed at improving salaries and conditions for staff, Downing Street announced.

The development came after union bosses held a meeting with Health Secretary Steve Barclay on Thursday at which extra pay for this year and a higher rate for 2023-2024 was agreed to.

Unions will now put the package to members for a vote. Planned strikes will be suspended until the results are received.

Mr Barclay said he was “very pleased” that the NHS Staff Council had “agreed to recommend” the government’s formal offer.

He said it includes a 5 per cent pay rise for 2023-2024 and an “additional lump sum” for this year. This means that, if accepted, a newly qualified nurse would get an extra £1,800 this year on top of the existing deal and a pay rise of more than £1,300 next year.

“It is right that we reward our hardworking NHS staff, who showed bravery and dedication throughout the pandemic and continue to make phenomenal progress to tackle waiting lists,” the Prime Minister said.

“Importantly, this deal is also affordable for the taxpayer and continues to deliver on my promise to halve inflation.

“We have taken a reasonable approach throughout and this offer is good for NHS staff, it’s good for the taxpayer and most importantly it is good news for patients whose care will no longer be disrupted by strike action.”

Nurses and ambulance workers strike in Britain — in pictures

Expand Autoplay Nurses and ambulance staff on the picket line outside Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham on Monday, February 6. PA

In a joint statement, Downing Street and the NHS Staff Council said they had “completed negotiations and reached a final offer”.

“Both sides believe it represents a fair and reasonable settlement that acknowledges the dedication of NHS staff, while acknowledging the wider economic pressures currently facing the UK,” the statement said.

“Those unions with mandates for industrial action RCN, UNISON, GMB, CSP, Unite and BDA will now consult their members in consultations that will be held over the coming weeks.

“Strike action will continue to be paused while these ballots are ongoing.”

The announcement came following months of strikes among healthcare workers.

Together with walkouts among train drivers, teachers, civil servants and Border Force officials, the strikes have formed the worst case of worker unrest in Britain since the 1980s.

Unions said their members won an extra £2.5 billion from the negotiations.

“[Our] members should rightly be proud of themselves. It’s been a tough road but they have faced down the Department of Health and won an offer that we feel is the best that can be achieved at this stage through negotiation,” said Rachel Harrison, GMB union national secretary.