Lord Hain tells researchers pre-war Iraq intelligence was a 'total lie'

A leading cabinet minister under UK's former prime minister Tony Blair's government has endorsed accusations that government put forward bogus intelligence to justify the launch of the Iraq war two decades ago.

Lord Peter Hain, a former Northern Ireland Secretary and foreign office minister, said he now felt he had been taken in by the government's use of concocted information from the spy agencies.

“I genuinely believed the intelligence has proven to be absolutely false," he said.

"So, we went to war on a total lie. And had I known that it was false at the time, I would have not supported it.”

On 18 March 2003, the UK House of Commons approved military intervention in Iraq. In the face of critical media commentary, the largest street protests ever across the UK, and hostility within its own party, the New Labour government proposed and supported a motion to commit British troops to invade Iraq.

A report by the Council for Arab-British Understanding (CAABU) that talked to the MPs involved in the debate revealed lingering anger 20 years on that weapons of mass destruction were presented as the main motive for intervention.

The authors say this was the basis upon which many MPs voted in favour of UK deployment.

“It never occurred to me for a minute that Blair wasn’t convinced that weapons of mass destruction were there," said Conservative MP Crispin Blunt.

"And we were going to find them. And on that basis, he was therefore recommending going to war.”

Across the Middle East the action was seen as a decision to oust Saddam Hussein and there were doubts raised that this action was launched based on faulty intelligence that the Iraqi leader had amassed a WMD arsenal.

Iraq was plunged into turmoil after Saddam was toppled.

The foreign troop deployment turned bloody as Al Qaeda and Iran-backed militias waged an overlapping insurgency, civil war then flared from 2006 to 2008, and in 2014 Islamic State captured a third of Iraq.

British politicians in public life at the time believe the march to war should be seen through the prism of the UK's relationship with America, and in particular, Mr Blair's close alignment with George W Bush.

“[Blair] allowed himself to be sort of persuaded by the importance of standing alongside the Americans, rather than taking a more Harold Wilson-type position on the Vietnam War.”

Many MPs, particularly from Labour and the Lib-Dems, were uncomfortable with the Bush narrative which had identified Iraq as an enemy of the US.

“Tony Blair had sort of committed Britain to stand shoulder to shoulder with the USA, onwards from 9/11,” said Labour MP Richard Burden.

The subsequent exposure of the fraudulent claim that Saddam's regime could use the weapons within 45 minutes of an order going out had proved decisive in collapsing support for the war, something that then dogged Mr Blair until he stepped down in 2007.

“There was a loss of trust there," he told the CAABU team.

"The debate had been about whether or not weapons of mass destruction of Saddam was going to reach wherever in 45 minutes. To find out that, actually, they didn’t exist anywhere fundamentally sapped trust. It forever defined Tony Blair’s premiership after that, probably unfairly.”