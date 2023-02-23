Omagh shooting: New IRA suspected in attack on police officer in Northern Ireland

Detectives investigating the shooting of a senior officer on Wednesday night in Northern Ireland say dissident republican group the New IRA is their primary focus.

The off-duty officer, named on Thursday as Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell, was shot by masked men in front of his young son multiple times while loading his car boot outside a sports centre in Omagh, County Tyrone.

The high-profile officer, who has led a number of major investigations, had just finished a coaching session with young people, who also witnessed the attack.

He tried to run from the gunmen but they continued firing, including when he was on the ground.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said he remains in a critical but stable condition on Thursday.

Security sources told Reuters that two men opened fire just before 8pm. They are believed to have fled across the border to the Republic of Ireland.

Assistant Chief Constable Mark McEwan told BBC Radio Ulster: “Last night at approximately 8 o’clock at the youth sports centre in Killyclogher Road, Omagh, whilst John was putting footballs into the boot of his car, and accompanied by his young son, two gunmen approached and we believe both have fired multiple shots.

"John has ran a short distance and he’s fallen to the ground, and as he’s on the ground the gunmen have continued to fire at him.

"That shows the absolute callous nature of this attack in a crowded space where there are children and parents in the vicinity, and we saw many of those young people and children running in sheer terror to get to safety.

"At least two other vehicles have been struck, and again this highlights the callous and reckless nature of this attack.”

He said the "primary focus" of the investigation was on "violent dissident republicans".

He said: "The investigation is at an early stage, we are keeping an open mind. There are multiple strands to that investigation.

"The primary focus is on violent dissident republicans and within that there is a primary focus as well on New IRA."

Police in the Republic of Ireland said they were assisting Northern Ireland police and had intensified patrolling in counties along the open border with Northern Ireland.

More than 3,000 people were killed during three decades of violence in Northern Ireland involving Irish republican and British loyalist paramilitaries and UK security forces.

The 1998 Good Friday peace accord largely ended the conflict, known as the Troubles.

Major Catholic and Protestant paramilitary groups gave up violence and disarmed, but small Irish Republican Army splinter groups continued to mount sporadic attacks. The New IRA is one of them.

The splinter group formed after the disarmament of the Irish Republican Army (IRA), which sought to end British rule in Northern Ireland, but declared a final ceasefire in July 1997. Its political wing, Sinn Fein, was subsequently admitted into peace talks, which led to the Good Friday agreement.

In a New Year's message, the New IRA pledged to “use all means at its disposal" to end British rule.

"As we enter 2023 Ireland remains under occupation and our national sovereignty is denied by a foreign government," it said.

"The Irish Republican Army will use all means at its disposal to break this bondage. Volunteers of the Irish Republican Army and its leadership are determined to spearhead this action."

Politicians from both sides of Ireland’s political divide have condemned the shooting.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he was appalled by the “disgraceful shooting of an off-duty police officer in Omagh”.

“My thoughts are with the officer and his family,” he said. “There is no place in our society for those who seek to harm public servants protecting communities.”

Irish premier Leo Varadkar condemned the “grotesque act of attempted murder”.

“Our thoughts are with the injured officer, his family, colleagues and friends at this difficult time,” the Taoiseach said.

“I utterly condemn this grotesque act of attempted murder. I call on anyone with information about it to share it with the PSNI.”

Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O'Neill said it was an “outrageous and shameful attack”.

“Terrible news this evening of an off-duty police officer being shot in Killyclogher, Omagh,” she said.

“This is an outrageous and shameful attack. My immediate thoughts are with the officer and his family. I unreservedly condemn this reprehensible attempt to murder a police officer.”

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris said those responsible must be brought to justice.

“I am aware of the shocking incident in Omagh tonight and am being kept up to date,” he said.

“My immediate thoughts are with the PSNI officer and his family. Those responsible for such horror must be brought to justice.”

Irish Minister for Foreign Affairs Micheal Martin said he was “shocked and appalled”.

“My thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and colleagues in these difficult first hours. I urge anyone with information to go to the authorities,” he said.

Pro-UK Democratic Unionist Party leader Jeffrey Donaldson said: “Terrible news from Omagh tonight. Our heart goes out to the family of this courageous police officer and to his colleagues.

“We condemn outright the cowards responsible for this. These terrorists have nothing to offer and they must be brought to justice. We stand with the PSNI.”

Omagh is the site of Northern Ireland’s deadliest attack, an August 1998 car bombing that killed 29 people. A dissident republican group called the Real IRA claimed responsibility for that attack.

In April 2021, a bomb was left near a police officer's car outside her home in Northern Ireland in what police said was an attempt to kill her.