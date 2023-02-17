Surprise rise in UK retail sales volumes reported

Retail sales volumes in the UK rose by 0.5 per cent in January, compared to a fall of 1.4 per cent in December, according to figures from the Office for National Statistics.

A poll of economists by Reuters had pointed to a 0.3 per cent fall in sales last month compared with December.

Driving the numbers higher was a 1.7 per cent rise in the sales volumes of petrol, following a rise of 0.3 per cent in December 2022 as fuel prices continued to fall.

However, food store sales volumes continued to struggle. They fell by 0.5 per cent in January, following a fall of 0.7 per cent in December.

A woman shops at Sainsbury's supermarket in London on Wednesday. The UK's inflation rate fell for the third month in a row in January 2023, however, inflation on food products is at a 45-year high with. EPA

Volumes and values

Inflation played a major role in the numbers. Retail sales by volumes fell by 5.1 per cent in January when compared to the same month last year, while the value of retail sales rose by 4.1 per cent last month when compared to January 2022.

"After December's steep fall, retail sales picked up slightly in January, although the general trend remains one of decline," said Darren Morgan, director of economic statistics at the ONS.

"In the latest month, as prices continue to fall at the pumps, fuel sales have risen."

"Meanwhile, discounting helped boost sales for online retailers as well as jewellers, cosmetic stores and carpet and furnishing shops."

"However, after four months of consecutive growth, clothing store sales fell back sharply."