UK firefighter strike postponed following improved pay offer

Strike by UK firefighters have been postponed following an improved pay offer.

The Fire Brigades Union has suspended planned strikes after being offered a 7 per cent pay rise backdated to July 2022, and then 5 per cent from July this year.

The union warned strikes would be held if an earlier 5 per cent pay offer was not increased following a vote in favour of protest action.

The union's executive has put the new offer to a ballot of its members.

It will have an "honest and sober" discussion about the offer, which still amounts to a real-terms pay cut given the rate of inflation, it said.

"This offer is testament to the power of collective action through the Fire Brigades Union," said Matt Wrack, general secretary of the union.

"Last year we were offered an insulting 2 per cent. The employers have now revised their position.

"We have achieved this increase because of the massive vote in favour of strike action by firefighters and control staff across the country, which made clear the strength of feeling among firefighters about cuts to their wages.

"Since 2010, the average firefighter has lost at least 12 per cent of the value of their pay."

The UK has been rocked by waves of strikes in recent months over wage increases that failed to keep pace with soaring inflation.