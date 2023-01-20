On a trip to northern England King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla will view one of the world’s most famous paintings, LS Lowry’s Going to the Match in Bolton.

Earlier, they also visited the surveillance centre at Government Communications Headquarters — commonly known as GCHQ — in Manchester, where they met spy agency bosses and schoolchildren working on projects.

The royal couple also dropped in at the huge Kellogg’s factory in the area, where they talked about food poverty programmes and environmentally-friendly initiatives.

LS Lowry's Going to the Match

LS Lowry’s Going to the Match was inspired by Bolton Wanderers Football Club’s Burnden Park ground. It is now on display at Bolton Town Hall, Greater Manchester It was bought at auction for £7.8 million ($9.6 million) in 2022, with a donation from The Law Family Charitable Foundation The donation helped keep the painting in the Greater Manchester area Lowry’s style has become well-loved and famous far beyond just the art world Lowry was born in Stretford, Lancashire in 1887, and died in 1976 in Glossop, Derbyshire Many of his work portrays local industrial scenes Going to the Match is one of his most immediately recognisable works He was never a full-time artist and for four decades had a day job as a rent collector He trained at Salford School of Art and Municipal College of Art, studying under the French impressionist Adolphe Valette He supported Manchester City Football Club Other celebrated works include Coming from the Mill, Going to Work, Industrial Landscape and Man Lying on a Wall

Lowry trained at Salford School of Art and Municipal College of Art. Christie's

What is GCHQ Manchester?

Northern England branch of the surveillance and monitoring centre in Cheltenham — the ring-shaped building that officials, for years, denied was a surveillance centre Responsibilities include disrupting threats to the UK Walls and windows have enhanced security features to protect against outside threats Based in Heron House, central Manchester, it opened in 2019

Why visit the Kellogg’s factory?

Largest cereal factory in Europe and the biggest Corn Flake centre in the world Royal couple saw food poverty and eco initiatives that the company is supporting Kellogg’s is a major supplier to FareShare Greater Manchester, which tackles food poverty and childhood hunger Kellogg’s is also working on sustainable packaging and energy use Kellogg’s first earned a royal charter during the reign of King George VI

