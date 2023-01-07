Prince Harry 'only cried once' at his mother Diana's funeral

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, has described the guilt and grief he felt as a child while walking outside Kensington Palace after his mother Diana’s death.

He said that he only cried once during that period and that he and Prince William were unable to show any emotion when they met the grieving members of the public.

He was speaking in a TV interview, to be aired on Sunday in the UK, set up to promote his memoir, Spare, which has exposed the rift between the brothers, and details how he stepped back from royal life.

In Spare, Prince Harry also makes a series of accusations and revelations aimed at his family, including notably William and sister-in-law Kate, the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Prince Harry said that he cried once after his mother’s death — at her burial.

“Everyone knows where they were and what they were doing the night my mother died,” he said.

“I cried once, at the burial, and you know I go into detail about how strange it was and how actually there was some guilt that I felt, and I think William felt as well, by walking around the outside of Kensington Palace.”

Prince Harry described feeling the mourners’ tears on their hands when he shook them.

“There were 50,000 bouquets of flowers to our mother and there we were shaking people’s hands, smiling,” he said.

“I’ve seen the videos, right, I looked back over it all. And the wet hands that we were shaking, we couldn’t understand why their hands were wet, but it was all the tears that they were wiping away.”

He adds that he and Prince William were unable to show any emotion as they met the mourners.

“Everyone thought and felt like they knew our mum, and the two closest people to her, the two most loved people by her, were unable to show any emotion in that moment,” he says.

Spare is dedicated to Diana — who died in a car crash in Paris when Prince Harry was 12 — his wife Meghan, and their children Archie and Lili.

In clips of an interview promoting his book with Good Morning America, Prince Harry said Diana would have been “sad” about her sons’ fractured relationship.

From right: Charles, Prince Harry with his head bowed, William and Earl Spencer. PA

He also wrote that Meghan placed her hands on the grave of Diana and asked for guidance.

The book also includes several stories involving clashes between the brothers and their wives.

Harry: The Interview, which will be broadcast at 9pm GMT on ITV1 and ITVX on Sunday.