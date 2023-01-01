UK health official warns public against 'long runs' amid NHS pressure

A chief medical officer has advised the public not to go on “huge long runs” amid unprecedented pressures facing the country’s National Health Service.

Sir Frank Atherton said “now is not the time” for people to put themselves at risk.

And anyone who is hoping to lose weight should avoid placing demands on the NHS, given delays to ambulance services and because the service can “only meet the needs of the most seriously ill”.

“Now is not the time to be going out and starting to do a huge long run. We want people to get fit and active in the new year, of course we do, but do it sensibly, think about pacing yourself, about not taking on too much all at once,” the Chief Medical Officer for Wales told BBC One's Breakfast programme.

“Keeping yourself warm at home is really important as well, looking after your health, I know that's very difficult with the cost-of-living crisis.

“Watch out for your loved ones, make sure that people are kept safe, particularly the elderly at this time of year, that they are well hydrated at home, because people can get dehydrated very quickly, and we know that elderly people who get dehydrated then run into problems with frailty, they have falls, they need to be brought to hospital. So we can look after each other and look after ourselves and keep the NHS capacity for those who really need it.”

He said when alcohol “gets thrown into the mix”, good behaviour can “sometimes go out of the window”.

He urged people to behave sensibly and not put themselves at risk.

“Don’t drink too much and don't get into trouble,” he said.

“We do see that, sadly, in the UK at this time of year. Similarly, this is not the time to be putting yourself at risk with dangerous activities, anything that increases the risk to you in person, given the fact we do have delays to ambulance services and they really can only meet the needs of the most seriously ill.”

The warning follows a claim by a senior health official who said as many as 500 people could be dying each week because of delays to emergency care.

Dr Adrian Boyle, President of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine, believes waiting times for December will be the worst he has ever seen, with more than a dozen NHS Trusts and ambulance services declaring critical incidents over the festive period.

A severe flu outbreak and rising Covid-19 cases are adding pressure to the system and overwhelming hospitals with patients.

The latest data from the NHS, which has been hit by strikes by nurses and paramedics in recent weeks, shows the number of flu patients in hospitals in England has jumped by nearly 80 per cent in a week.

There were 3,746 patients a day in hospital with flu in the week ending on Christmas Day, figures from NHS England show, up from 2,088 a day in the week before. The figures, published on Friday, showed an increase of 79.4 per cent.

Speaking to Times Radio, Dr Boyle said: “We went into this December with the worst-ever performance against our target and the highest-ever occupancy levels in hospital.

“We don't know about the waiting time figures because they don't come out for a couple of weeks; I'd be amazed if they're not the worst ever that we've seen over this December.

“What we're seeing now in terms of these long waits is being associated with increased mortality, and we think somewhere between 300-500 people are dying as a consequence of delays and problems with urgent and emergency care each week. We need to actually get a grip of this.”

In November, 37,837 patients waited more than 12 hours in A&E for a decision to be admitted to a hospital department, according to figures from NHS England.

This is an increase of almost 355 per cent compared with the previous November, when an estimated 10,646 patients waited longer than 12 hours.

Dr Boyle said: “If you look at the graphs, they all are going the wrong way, and I think there needs to be a real reset. We need to be in a situation where we cannot just shrug our shoulders and say: 'This winter was terrible, let's do nothing until next winter'.

“We need to increase our capacity within our hospitals, we need to make sure that there are alternative ways so that people aren't all just funnelled into the ambulance service and emergency department.

“We cannot continue like this — it is unsafe and it is undignified.”

Some critically ill patients have reportedly waited hours for a bed, and ambulances have been unable to pick up those in need because they have been stuck waiting to hand over patients to hospital.

Last week, one in five ambulance patients in England waited more than an hour to be passed to A&E teams.

NHS trusts have a target of 95 per cent of all ambulance handovers to be completed within 30 minutes, and 100 per cent within 60 minutes.

Dr Boyle said it is “absolutely never too late” to get a flu vaccination and encouraged those who are eligible to get one to reduce pressure on hospitals.

He said there is likely to be a larger outbreak this year because immunity has dropped after isolation measures introduced to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

He added: “Flu and Covid cause a number of problems. First of all you have patients who need to be admitted to hospital, but you also get staff getting sick, and that creates a workforce problem.

“And it's also incredibly disruptive for the hospital because you have to put them into separate areas and separate wards. We can't look after people in hospital where people without flu are next to people with flu, because we don't want to give people who get admitted into hospital the flu.

“So the whole thing of infectious disease outbreak is extremely disruptive. We haven't had an outbreak for the last two years because of all the things we have done around Covid and this year is shaping up to be a pretty awful flu season.”