Taliban bar women from working for foreign non-governmental organisations

Afghanistan's Taliban rulers on Saturday ordered all foreign and domestic non-governmental organisations to suspend employing women.

The order came in a letter from the Taliban's Economy Minister Qari Din Mohammed Hanif.

Any non-profit found not complying with the order will have their operating licence revoked, Mr Hanif said.

The contents of the letter were confirmed to the Associated Press on Saturday by ministry spokesman, Abdul Rahman Habib.

The ministry said it had received “serious complaints” about female staff working for NGOs not wearing the “correct" headscarf, or hijab.

It was not immediately clear if the order applies to all women or only Afghan women at the NGOs.

Earlier on Saturday, Taliban forces used a water cannon to disperse women protesting against the ban on university education for women.

The development came after the Taliban on Tuesday barred female students from attending universities effective immediately.

Afghan women have since demonstrated in major cities against the ban.

Witnesses in the western city of Herat said about two dozen women on Saturday were heading to the provincial governor’s house to protest the ban, chanting: “Education is our right,” when they were pushed back by security forces firing the water cannon.

There has been widespread international condemnation of the university ban.

An official in the Taliban administration, Minister of Higher Education Nida Mohammad Nadim, spoke about the ban for the first time on Thursday in an interview with the Afghan state television.

He said the ban was necessary to prevent the mixing of genders in universities and because he believes some subjects being taught breached the principles of Islam.

He said the ban would be in place until further notice.