Kate takes title of Colonel of Irish Guards from Prince William

The Princess of Wales has taken on the position of Colonel of the Irish Guards, a role previously held by her husband, Buckingham Palace has announced.

The palace also revealed that the King’s Birthday Parade, known as Trooping the Colour, will be held on June 17 in central London.

The king and the Prince of Wales will ride on horseback during the display, while other members of the royal family, including Kate and Queen Consort Camilla, will watch from carriages and the Buckingham Palace balcony.

Buckingham Palace said three members of the family have been appointed Colonels within the Foot Guards, including Camilla as Colonel of the Grenadier Guards.

This role was previously held by the Duke of York and has been vacant since he was stripped of his royal duties.

Prince William will take the title of Colonel of the Welsh Guards from his father.

There will be no change to the existing leaders of the other regiments in the household division, the Palace said.

Trooping the Colour has marked the monarch’s official birthday for more than 260 years, and 2023 will mark King Charles’ first appearance at the event as monarch.

It will follow his coronation, which is due to be held on May 6.

More than 1,400 parading soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians will take part in the display of military precision, horsemanship and fanfare.

The parade travels from Buckingham Palace down The Mall to Horse Guards Parade, and closes with a Royal Air Force fly-past.

