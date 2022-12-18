Rishi Sunak to rally support on Baltic trip amid new £250m aid package for Ukraine

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will urge national leaders to stand firm in their support of Ukraine during a trip to Baltic states as he pledges another stream of military aid for Kyiv.

Mr Sunak is using a meeting of northern European allies in Latvia to call on his counterparts to sustain or increase their assistance to Ukraine against Russian invasion.

He will then travel to Estonia to meet British troops and sign a technology digital partnership with Prime Minister Kaja Kallas.

The UK has announced hundreds of thousands more rounds of artillery ammunition as part of its package of military aid for 2023 under a £250 million contract.

At the meeting in Riga on Monday, the members of the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) are expected to discuss Ukraine’s defence needs while seeking to accelerate their own co-operation.

Following the gathering, which will be addressed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Mr Sunak will meet Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins.

In Estonia, he will meet UK and Nato troops serving on alliance’s eastern flank.

The new digital partnership, which Mr Sunak will sign with Ms Kallas, will involved the strengthening of ties across health, education, cyber security, data and connectivity.

“From the Arctic Circle to the Isle of Wight, the UK and our European allies have been in lockstep in our response to the invasion of Ukraine, and we remain steadfast in our ambition for peace in Europe once again," Mr Sunak said.

“But to achieve peace, we must deter aggression and our deployments across the region together are vital in ensuring we are able to respond to the gravest of threats.

“I know this Joint Expeditionary Force summit will only underline our close friendships and unwavering support for Ukraine.”

The JEF alliance includes Denmark, Finland, Estonia, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Sweden and Norway.