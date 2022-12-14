UK inflation rate falls slightly in November to 10.7%

Inflation in the UK dropped slightly to 10.7 per cent in November, from a 41-year high of 11.1 per cent in October, according to data from the Office for National Statistics.

Economists expected a figure of 10.9 per cent and there is now speculation that inflation has now peaked.

“The fall in inflation last month supports our view that we have likely passed its peak,” said Alpesh Paleja, lead economist at the Confederation of British Industry.

“We expect inflation to continue falling gradually over the year ahead as global price pressures ease and an economic downturn takes some of the heat out of price setting.”

The empty concourse at Euston train station in London during a strike by members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union. PA

Strikes and pay demands

The fall in inflation comes at a time when the UK suffered its second day of national rail strikes, which have brought the country's rail network to a grinding halt, in a dispute over pay and conditions.

The British government has insisted it cannot afford to give public sector workers pay rises that keep pace with inflation, and the average pay offer has been 5 per cent.

Alongside rail staff, strikes are also being held by nurses, ambulance drivers, postal workers and civil servants.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told the BBC in an interview on Tuesday that pay deals must be responsible so that the government can “get a grip of inflation”, which is “eating into people’s living standards”.

“We are taking a reasonable and fair approach and I would ask the union leaders to engage with that and end this disruption, particularly at Christmas time,” Mr Sunak said.

“It is going to make an enormous negative difference to people’s lives. There’s no need for it and I hope that we can find a way through.”