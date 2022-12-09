Ten Iranian officials targeted in wave of British sanctions

Ten Iranian officials are among those directly sanctioned by Britain in the country’s biggest package brought against individuals, it was announced on Friday.

The UK has used its powers to target 30 individuals, from 11 countries, who are accused of “oppressing fundamental freedoms”.

A third of those facing sanctions are from the Tehran regime, with most connected to the notorious Evin prison and the revolutionary courts.

“Our sanctions go further to expose those behind the heinous violations of our most fundamental rights,” said James Cleverly, the Foreign Secretary.

“We are committed to using every lever at our disposal to secure a future of freedom over fear.”

He approved the sanctions against the 10 senior Iranian figures “to ensure that violators of human rights are held to account”.

Two former directors of Evin prison, a “facility notorious for the mistreatment of Iranian and foreign detainees” the foreign office said, are named as Ali Cheharmahali, and Ghloamreza Ziyayi.

Allah Karam Azizi, a warden at the equally harsh Razee Shahr prison, is also named.

Evin prison in Tehran, Iran, is notorious for mistreatment and torture of inmates. Wana

A further six individuals linked to the revolutionary courts responsible for prosecuting protestors during the recent unrest in Iran, were sanctioned for imposing “egregious sentences”, which included the death penalty.

In a statement the Foreign Office said that the sanctions targeted “corrupt actors”, those “violating and abusing human rights” as well as “perpetrators of sexual violence in conflict”.

The package included people involved in a “wide range of grievous activities” involving the torture of prisoners, the mobilisation of troops to rape civilians and systematic atrocities.

A Russian officer named as Col Ramil Ibatullin was sanctioned for his alleged role as commander of the 90th Tank Division on the front line during the “illegal invasion” of Ukraine.

Two Russian officers from the FSB (Federal Security Service) in annexed Crimea were also named for the torture of Ukrainians in 2015.

Mian Abdul Haq, a Muslim cleric from Pakistan, was sanctioned for alleged forced conversions and marriages of girls from religious minorities.

Individuals in the Myanmar military junta and people responsible for alleged human rights abuses in Nicaragua were also added to the list.

Commissioners accused of mobilising troops to rape civilians in South Sudan and a group said to be behind sexual violence in Mali were targeted as well.

The British government said that it was able to impose the broad range of sanctions as a result of “gaining new powers” since Brexit

Britain also used its Global Anti-Corruption regime to sanction an additional five individuals “lining their pockets through corruption and theft”.

This included Slobodan Tesic, “a significant arms dealer based in Serbia”, who has been accused of bribing a chief state prosecutor of another country.

“The UK will continue to use all levers at our disposal to tackle corrupt actors and morally reprehensible violations and abuses, including sexual violence, of human rights around the world,” the Foreign Office said.

The package ― which also marked International Anti-Corruption Day and Human Rights Day ― was co-ordinated with international partners.