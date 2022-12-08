Ambulance services hit by damning waiting times as UK strikes loom

Ambulance services across much of the UK are in a state of disorder, new figures show, ahead of strikes which are set to add further fuel to the fire.

The National Health Service (NHS) will be hit by mass walkouts of nurses and ambulance workers over the Christmas period as part of what looks set to be a winter of discontent among public sector workers.

One in seven ambulances in England are delayed by more than an hour, new data shows.

READ MORE Border Force staff to strike at UK airports over Christmas

The average response time last month for ambulances in England — not including London — dealing with the most urgent incidents was nine minutes and 26 seconds, down from nine minutes and 56 seconds the previous month. The target is seven minutes.

Data for services in the capital is not available.

Danielle Jefferies, from the King’s Fund think tank, described the service as “bursting at the seams”.

Leading doctors in October warned the government that the NHS was at risk of "completely collapsing".

The figures from NHS England were released on Thursday as the government also has to contend with widespread industrial action. The walkouts on December 21 will involve ambulance staff across most of England and Wales.

Non-life threatening calls — not emergency requests — will be affected by the protest action co-ordinated by Unison, the GMB and Unite, the three main ambulance unions.

Soldiers are being trained to drive ambulances as the government prepares for the strikes. But senior members of the British Armed Forces are reportedly unhappy with the plan and have warned ministers it could weaken the “operational capability” of the military to respond to other threats, The Daily Telegraph reported.

The strikes will affect NHS services around the same period as mass walkouts by nurses. The Royal College of Nursing said members would strike on December 15 and 20 in parts of England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

NHS ambulance services will be hit by mass walkouts this month. AFP

The government has been criticised for failing to resolve disputes with unions over pay and working conditions.

Ms Jeffries said the figures showed "an NHS bursting at the seams as services head into winter struggling to meet sharply rising demand while keeping patients safe”.

She added: “Improving ambulance delays has been a government priority for some time but today’s numbers show that one in seven ambulances are delayed by more than an hour as they wait for stretched A&E teams to assess patients."

She said the winter season looked set to be particularly harsh for the NHS due to Covid-19 cases, cold and flu, and Strep A.

“All combined, this puts immense strain on staff in health and care services who are having to go above and beyond to support patients,” she said.

“Sadly, there are no immediate solutions or quick fixes. These are widespread issues that will require actions across the whole health and care system and it will take time for any improvements to be felt by patients.”

An NHS boss said the service had a plan to deal with the “significant pressure” already being felt.

But he appeared to dispute the notion that the NHS was in crisis.

Chris Hopson, chief strategy officer of NHS England, highlighted "so many instances that we have at the moment where, despite best efforts at the front line, NHS staff aren’t able to provide the quality of care they would want see, but there is a clear plan to address that”.

He added: “As we come out of the peak of the Covid pandemic, just like every other advanced western health system, the NHS is under significant pressure, but we do have a very clear three-point plan.

“The first is we know we need to recover and stabilise our core services like accident and emergency, ambulances [and] recover those planned care waiting lists.

“Then as we recover, we need to get back to delivering the key ambitions we put out in the long-term plan to improve health outcomes long term.

“And third, we know we need to transform the NHS for the future. So there is a clear plan but, yes, we are under very significant pressure.”

Strikes across the UK — in pictures