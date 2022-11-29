Census 2021: England no longer majority Christian country

The proportion of people describing themselves as Christian in England and Wales has fallen below 50 per cent for the first time, statistics released from the 2021 census show.

Some 46.2 per cent of the population said they were Christian, down from 59.3 per cent a decade earlier, a fall of 5.5 million people, the Office for National Statistics said.

The percentage of people saying they had no religion jumped from around a quarter in 2011 (25.2 per cent) to more than a third in 2021 (37.2 per cent), or 22.2 million people.

There was a 44 per cent rise in the proportion people describing themselves as Muslim (up from 4.9 per cent to 6.5 per cent), while the proportion of Hindus rose from 1.5 per cent to 1.7 per cent.

Meanwhile, the number of people identifying their ethnic group as white has fallen by around 500,000 over a decade.

Some 81.7 per cent of residents described themselves as white on the day of the 2021 census, down from 86.0 per cent a decade earlier.

The second most common ethnic group was “Asian, Asian British or Asian Welsh” at 9.3 per cent, up from 7.5 per cent in 2011. Polish remained the most specified non-UK national identity.

The ONS said large ethnicity changes were seen in people identifying as “White: Other White”, which stood at 3.7 million (6.2 per cent) in 2021, up from 2.5 million (4.4 per cent) in 2011.

Around one in 10 households (2.5 million) contained members from at least two different ethnic groups in 2021, an increase from 8.7 per cent.

The 2021 survey, carried out on March 21 last year, was filled out by more than 24 million households across England and Wales.

The data released on Tuesday covers ethnicity, religion, national identity and language.

The Archbishop of York said “now more than ever” the Church needed to carry on its work.

The Most Reverend Stephen Cottrell said: “We have left behind the era when many people almost automatically identified as Christian but other surveys consistently show how the same people still seek spiritual truth and wisdom and a set of values to live by.

“This winter – perhaps more so than for a long time – people right across the country, some in desperate need, will be turning to their local church, not only for spiritual hope but practical help. We will be there for them, in many cases, providing food and warmth. And at Christmas millions of people will still come to our services.

“At the same time, we will be looking beyond our immediate surroundings, remembering we are part of a global faith, the largest movement on Earth and its greatest hope for a peaceful, sustainable future.”

London remains the most religiously diverse region of England, with just over a quarter (25.3 per cent) of people on the day of the 2021 census reporting a religion other than Christian.

South-west England is the least religiously diverse region, with 3.2 per cent selecting a religion other than Christian.

The religion question was voluntary on the 2021 census but was answered by 94.0 per cent of the overall population of England and Wales, up from 92.9 per cent in 2011, the ONS added.

Census deputy director Jon Wroth-Smith said. “Today’s data highlights the increasingly multi-cultural society we live in. The percentage of people identifying their ethnic group as ‘White: English, Welsh, Scottish, Northern Irish or British’, continues to decrease.

“Whilst this remains the most common response to the ethnic group question, the number of people identifying with another ethnic group continues to increase.

“However, the picture varies depending on where you live. London remains the most ethnically diverse region of England, where just under two-thirds identify with an ethnic minority group, whereas under one in 10 identify this way in the North East.

“But despite the ethnically diverse nature of society, nine in 10 people across England and Wales still identify with a UK national identity, with nearly eight in 10 doing so in London.”

Humanists UK ran a campaign in the run-up to the 2011 and 2021 censuses encouraging non-religious people to tick the “no religion” box on the form.

Andrew Copson, chief executive of the charity group Humanists UK, said the 2021 census results “confirm that the biggest demographic change in England and Wales of the last 10 years has been the dramatic growth of the non-religious”, meaning “the UK is almost certainly one of the least religious countries on Earth”.