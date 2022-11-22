King Charles hosts first official state visit of his reign

King Charles III was on Tuesday hosting the first state visit of his monarchy as he welcomed South Africa's President to the UK.

Cyril Ramaphosa was escorted to Horse Guards Parade, in central London, close to Buckingham Palace and the Houses of Parliament, for the official welcoming ceremony.

More than 1,000 soldiers and 230 horses took part in the event, with two immaculate lines of foot guards from the Coldstream Guards Number 7 Company on duty.

Nearby, in gleaming breast plates and plumed helmets, were members of the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment — made up of Life Guards and The Blues and Royals — commanded by Maj Robert Perera.

The Prince and Princess of Wales were part of events for the first time, travelling to Mr Ramaphosa's luxury hotel in central London and accompanying him to Horse Guards Parade.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Britain and South Africa would join forces to “turbocharge infrastructure investment and economic growth together”.

Queen Consort Camilla was first to leave the state coach as she stepped down from the carriage while holding on to her clutch bag.

The king followed and turned to wait for Mr Ramaphosa, gesturing towards the steps.

In the Buckingham Palace Picture Gallery after lunch, the South African President was shown artefacts from the Royal Collection.

Mr Ramaphosa picked up a photograph of the late Queen Elizabeth II standing side by side with former South African president Nelson Mandela at a state banquet at the palace in 1996, saying: “This is a lovely picture.”

They also came across a photograph of King Charles with the Spice Girls in South Africa in 1997.

The king also showed Mr Ramaphosa a copy of the speech that the late queen delivered on her 21st birthday in Cape Town

Why is the visit important?

Britain is hoping the two-day visit will strengthen bilateral ties with the resource-rich Commonwealth nation, particularly as diplomatic relations have become strained in recent years.

South Africa was angered over the UK's move to place the country on a travel blacklist in response to the spread of the Omicron variant last year, which led to a sharp rise in the number of Covid-19 cases there.

Meanwhile, South Africa's refusal to back votes condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine at the UN has caused consternation in many western capitals.

On the agenda of talks will be the environment and climate change, an issue close to King Charles's heart.

Britain has pledged $8.5 billion to help South Africa transition from its dependence on coal, which has made it one of the world's major emitters of carbon.

What will happen during the visit?

The Prince and Princess of Wales are expected to attend a white-tie banquet on Tuesday evening, with the Princess of Wales and the queen consort wearing tiaras. The king and Mr Ramaphosa will make speeches.

The visit follows the traditional format adopted during the reign of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The king will host the president at a private lunch at Buckingham Palace and then invite him to view an exhibition in the Picture Gallery of items from the Royal Collection relating to South Africa.

Mr Ramaphosa will lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Warrior at Westminster Abbey, as is traditional, and also visit the Palace of Westminster, giving an address in the Royal Gallery to politicians, before the evening's state banquet.

On Wednesday, the Earl of Wessex will escort the South African leader to the Royal Botanic Gardens in Kew, south-west London.

Mr Ramaphosa will then visit Downing Street to meet Mr Sunak, before returning to the palace to bid farewell to the king.