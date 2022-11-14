British Muslim boy, 11, outscores Albert Einstein and Stephen Hawking on IQ test

An 11-year-old British Muslim has outscored Albert Einstein and Stephen Hawking in an IQ test — hitting the highest possible score for a child.

Yusuf Shah, from Leeds in northern England, scored 162 on the test, Metro reported. Hawking and Einstein are both thought to have scored 160.

Yusuf took a Mensa test because his friends are always telling him he is very intelligent, the report said.

He said: “I have always wanted to know if I was in the top two per cent of people who take the test.

“It feels special to have a certificate for me and about me.”

He hopes to study mathematics at Cambridge or Oxford.

When he is not studying, he likes to solve Rubik’s cubes — taking a month to solve the puzzle after his first try in January.

He also enjoys the logic game Sudoku.

His mother Sana said: “I was so proud. He is the first person to take the Mensa test in the family. I was actually a little concerned too. He has always gone into a hall full of kids to take tests.

“We thought he might be intimidated by the adults at the centre. But he did brilliantly. I still tell him that, ‘Your dad is still smarter than you’. We take it all light-heartedly.

“Even if you are talented, you have to be the hardest worker.”

Yusuf’s eight-year-old brother Khalid is also hoping to take the Mensa test when he is older.