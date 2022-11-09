Russia gives British missiles to Iran in exchange for drones

Russia has handed captured British anti-tank missiles to Iran in exchange for unmanned drones that it can use in Ukraine, The Telegraph reported.

As well as the state-of-the-art British and American weaponry seized from Ukrainian troops, Moscow gave Tehran more than £120 million ($139m) in cash.

Sky News reported on Tuesday evening that the weapons and cash were flown to Tehran on a Russian military aircraft in the early hours of August 20.

The Russian military cargo plane carried a British NLAW anti-tank missile, a US Javelin anti-tank missile and a US Stinger anti-aircraft missile.

Two Russian aircraft at Mehrabad airport at 1.17am, flying in under the cover of darkness, satellite images show.

The aircraft remained at the airport for about three hours before taking off.

The weapons had been intended for the Ukrainian military but “fell into the wrong hands”, Sky News reported.

It is believed the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) possess the capability to examine the weapons, understand the technology and then manufacture it themselves.

“They will probably be reverse-engineered and used in future wars,” a source told Sky News.

A senior government source did not deny the Sky News report when approached by The Telegraph.

The Ministry of Defence said it was urgently trying to verify the claims made by Sky News on Tuesday evening.

“We have not had a chance to go through it [the report] yet and clarify anything that has been alleged. We are trying to assess this and verify the report,” said a British military source.

Following the allegations, western governments are likely to put pressure on Iran to avoid any future deals with Moscow.

In return for the arms and cash, Iran handed over to Russia 160 unmanned aerial vehicles including 100 Shahed-136 drones that have been used in Ukraine to devastating effect.

The drones are piloted from the ground and explode on impact, providing a cheap alternative to cruise missiles.

Last month, they were used in cities including the capital Kyiv as well as Lviv and Dnipro, attacking energy infrastructure and civilian areas.

A new deal worth £175 million has been agreed to between Russia and Iran for another batch of drones, Sky News reported.

“That means there will be another big supply of UAVs from Iran soon,” the source said.

Iran has denied claims that it had also agreed to supply Moscow with ballistic missiles.

On Tuesday night, Vadym Prystaiko, the Ukrainian ambassador to the UK, said that these reports posed a real threat to his country.

Iran developed its drone technology after capturing a US drone in 2011, the source claimed.

This further fuels fears that it will in time be able to replicate the NLAW and other western anti-tank and aircraft missile systems.

“It seems that Iran also wants to benefit from the war [in Ukraine] by receiving from the Russians western capabilities that will be useful for them in the future — as happened in the past,” the source said.

Russia and Iran have significantly expanded their relations since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine.

On Tuesday night, it was reported Nikolai Patrushev, Russia’s national security adviser, had arrived in Tehran for meetings with the head of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council.

Iran and UK tensions are already strained with reported that members of the IRGC were planning to assassinate British-Iranian journalists working for a Farsi-language television station broadcasting in Iran but based in the UK.

On Tuesday protesters against the Iranian regime urged King Charles to shut down Iran’s embassy in London while the monarch was in Bradford during a tour of Yorkshire.