King Charles III hosts 200 guests at Buckingham Palace for pre-Cop27 reception

King Charles III will host business leaders from around the world and NGOs at Buckingham Palace on Friday for a reception ahead of the Cop27 UN climate change summit in Egypt.

The British monarch, 73, will welcome Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Cop26 president Alok Sharma and US special envoy on climate change, John Kerry, to the palace in central London.

The king is expected to hear from his guests about practical measures to combat climate change and their plans for Cop27 and beyond.

Mr Sharma is expected to give a speech to those attending. Having lost his Cabinet position in Mr Sunak's reshuffle, Mr Sharma has spent the past week criticising the government's climate stance.

He argued that the window to limit global warming to 1.5ºC is “closing fast”, and called on the prime minister to step up plans to reduce the UK's emissions. Mr Sharma also expressed doubt over the government's plans to extract more oil and gas from the North Sea, amid rising energy prices. He said there is no evidence to suggest the practice was in line with the UK's net zero commitment.

He will deliver a message in a valedictory speech at Buckingham Palace before handing over the presidency of the international climate negotiations to Egypt on Sunday.

Charles will not attend the summit in Egypt’s Sharm El Sheikh resort after reaching a “unanimous agreement” with former prime minister Liz Truss. His office had sought advice from the government on whether it would be a good idea for the king to join delegates at Cop27.

After Mr Sunak assumed office, No10 said he would not travel to the global gathering and instead focus on domestic issues. He later backtracked amid a storm of criticism and is expected to attend.

Downing Street acknowledged on Thursday that the king might have been able to join delegates in Egypt if Mr Sunak had been in office earlier in the year.

King Charles III welcomes Rishi Sunak to Buckingham Palace. PA

A Downing Street spokeswoman said on Thursday it was now not “logistically feasible” for the king to join the international gathering at the Red Sea resort. “We do recognise that had the prime minister been in post earlier, the situation might have been different but it is not logistically feasible at this late stage,” she said.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman reiterated there had been “unanimous agreement” with the Conservative government that the king would not travel to Egypt for the summit.

Mark Carney, the UN special envoy on climate action and finance and founder and leader of the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero, said the war in Ukraine had made the drive for net zero more difficult.

Mr Carney said the conflict in eastern Europe made it harder in the short-term for countries to meet climate change goals, as they burn coal instead of gas.

But he said that the big decisions taken by leaders in the UK, EU, US and Japan about energy systems “have accelerated the transition towards clean energy”.

He went on to say that Gfanz, made up of leading financial institutions, has the same ambitions and commitments as it did last year. They have committed to “move their financing consisted with this 1.5ºC objective”, he said.

Mr Carney went on to say that since Cop26 in Glasgow last year the amount of money available to meet the 1.5ºC target has risen by $20 trillion.

“The money is there for the transition, first point. Second is that those financial institutions are making near-term commitments, near-term targets, those are the ones that really matter, at a rate faster than they had committed in Glasgow.”

