Who will be in Rishi Sunak's Cabinet?

New UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will attempt to build a Cabinet of 'all the talents' as he attempts to restore credibility in the government.

The former chancellor said the Conservative Party, which has been heavily divided over Brexit and the economy in recent years, must "unite or die” in a speech to his MPs on Monday.

Reports suggest Mr Sunak's approach will differ from that of Boris Johnson and Liz Truss, who both appointed key allies to positions of prominence and removed some of the most experienced Cabinet members.

Mr Sunak's team have been tightlipped about the Cabinet's composition, but some have speculated that there could be some appointees from all wings of the party, including the pro-Brexit ERG.

Chancellor of the exchequer

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, who was brought in to steady Ms Truss’s ailing government and has been working towards a highly-anticipated Halloween fiscal statement, is widely expected to keep the keys to No 11 to try to stabilise the jittery markets.

Sajid Javid, who was Mr Sunak's predecessor as chancellor, is also a contender for the position, should Mr Hunt not want to continue.

Kemi Badenoch, who ran against Mr Sunak in the summer, is seen as a rising star in the party and could land a major position, such as finance minister.

Foreign secretary

Penny Mordaunt, who bowed out of the race to hand Mr Sunak the PM role, is expected to get some kind of promotion — with some speculating that she could replace Mr Cleverly as foreign secretary.

Tom Tugendhat, who also ran in the leadership race in the summer, is also a possibility due to his military background.

Defence secretary

Ben Wallace looks set to keep his defence brief, given the ongoing conflict in Ukraine demands continuity and stability.

Reports suggest Boris Johnson could be given a role as an envoy in Washington to shore up support for Ukraine, but a return to the Cabinet looks unlikely at this stage.

Deputy prime minister

Long-time backers Dominic Raab, the former justice secretary, Commons Treasury Committee chairman Mel Stride and ex-chief whip Mark Harper are all contenders for the role of deputy PM.

Home secretary

Grant Shapps could retain his position as home secretary.

Meanwhile, the reappointment of Suella Braverman would be seen as a fig leaf to immigration hardliners in the Tory party.