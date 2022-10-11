AI robot Ai-Da captivates UK parliamentarians with evidence to inquiry

Astonishment and wonder were written on the faces of members of Britain’s House of Lords on Tuesday as the first AI robot to address the upper chamber took to her feet.

Politicians looked on in amazement as Ai-Da responded to questions about her impressive abilities, which include writing, drawing, painting and speaking.

Dressed casually in an orange print shirt and dungarees, the robot spoke in a quintessential British accent as she was grilled by members of the Lords’ Communications and Digital Committee on whether creativity in the UK is under attack from technology.

Read more Saudi Arabia signs agreement to use data and AI to bolster economic growth

The robot, who is three-and-a-half years old and takes on a female persona, is designed to mimic humans and to explore the world of AI and robotics. One member of the Lords sat with his mouth agape as the robot, who sported a black bob, turned her head and opened and closed her eyes while talking.

Asked by Baroness Bull how she produces art and how it differs from the end product of humans, Ai-Da said: “I produce my paintings from cameras in my eyes, my AI algorithms and my robotic arm to paint on canvas which results in visually-appealing images.”

She said how the process she employs differs to how humans create art comes down to “consciousness”.

“I do not have subjective experiences despite being able to talk about them,” she continued.

“I am and depend on computer programmes and algorithms.

“Although not alive, I can still create art.”

Ai-Da uses cameras in her eyes to interpret an image before painting it. Getty

A pin would have been heard dropping in the committee room during Ai-Da’s opening remarks.

For her moment in the spotlight she was joined by Aidan Mellar, the creator of Ai-Da, the, world's first ultra-realistic humanoid robot.

Mr Mellar told committee members her responses to questions are “getting more remarkable” as time goes on. He explained how she uses cameras in her eyes to scan an image before painting her impression of it. And a point which appeared to captivate members was his claim that she tends to produce slightly different works each time the same image is shown to her – much like a human artist would.

“She does have very different algorithms for very different outcomes,” he said, lisitng off the different sets for painting, drawing, speaking and using the AI language.

He said the cameras in her eyes “are taking images that it’s enabling her to interpret” what lies before her. “And what’s astonishing is that word interpret,” he said. “If she did the same portrait or image or landscape that was the same she would actually do a different output each time even if the image is the same.”

Asked if a robot could replace the role of an artist in the future, Mr Mellar said it would depend on the type of art involved.

There were from the Lords when Ai-Da appeared to have fallen asleep while Mr Mellar had been speaking. After momentarily placing a pair of sunglasses over her eyes she awoke and answered further questions about her role.

Baroness Featherstone said she felt “partly terrified” of the prospect of robots taking the place of humans in the years to come, a theme she said is detailed in films portraying “AI taking over the world”.

Ai-Da and Mr Mellar’s evidence to the committee formed part of its inquiry titled “A Creative Future” which explores the potential challenges for the creative industries and looks at how they can adapt to technological advances.