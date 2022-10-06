Operator of Britain's electricity grid warns of potential power cuts this winter

The operator of Britain's power grid has said that parts of the country could be hit by power cuts this winter if plants cannot get enough gas to keep running.

In what it called an “unlikely” scenario, the National Grid Electricity System Operator (ESO) said that households and businesses might face planned three-hour cuts to ensure that the grid does not collapse.

The planned cuts would be the first to hit the country since the 1970s, when there were both miners' strikes and a global oil crisis.

READ MORE West London faces housebuilding ban as electricity grid runs out of capacity

The prospect of power cuts comes as Prime Minister Liz Truss on Thursday called on Europe to keep energy exports flowing during the winter, and is likely to heap further pressure on the government after she previously ruled out rationing in Britain.

Countries across Europe are drawing up winter contingency plans against the disruption of flows of gas from Russia because of the war in Ukraine, which could lead to rationing and a curb in exports of energy to other countries.

The British government said in response it was confident it would be able to secure power supplies for the winter.

“The UK has a secure and diverse energy system. We are confident in our plans to protect households and businesses in the full range of scenarios this winter,” a government representative said.

“To strengthen this position further, we have put plans in place to secure supply,” the representative added, pointing to Britain's North Sea gas reserves, imports from partners such as Norway and clean energy sources.

A French flag flies in front of wind turbines at the Saint-Nazaire offshore wind farm off the coast of the Guerande peninsula in western France. Reuters

A shortage of gas in Europe as well as maintenance issues with several French nuclear power plants have raised the risk that Britain could be unable to secure the gas it needs or the imports of electricity it typically receives from countries such as France, Belgium and Netherlands.

France launched a national energy savings plan on Thursday, banking on a push to turn off lights and lower thermostats to avoid power and gas cuts over the winter.

Although the country is less dependent on Russian gas than eastern neighbours such as Germany, French nuclear power production has slumped as the sector struggles to bring more of its ageing reactors online out of forced maintenance.

The government has set a target of cutting France's energy consumption 10 per cent by 2024 from 2019 levels, a first step in a longer-term plan to become carbon neutral by reducing energy use 40 per cent by 2050.