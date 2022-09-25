Queen's pallbearers return to Iraq for counter-ISIS mission after funeral

The guardsmen who were widely praised for carrying Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin with “precision and reverence” are said to have returned to their duties in Iraq combating ISIS extremists.

The group of eight men were handpicked from the Queen’s Company, 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards, for the task of shouldering the late monarch’s coffin at a series of events in London after her death. This included her final journey home to Windsor on the day of her state funeral, the largest event for decades in British royal history.

As millions around the world watched the televised events, the troops were lauded for showing respect and honour under a huge amount of pressure ― some people called for them to be awarded with medals or even knighthoods.

Read more Former UK ambassador to Yemen warns of more ISIS jailbreak attempts

The men were on duty in Iraq when the sovereign died peacefully at Balmoral on September 8 and were flown to the UK to prepare for ceremonial events. The climax of the ceremonies was the funeral on September 19, in which the men carried the coffin into Westminster Abbey trailed by King Charles III and other members of the royal family.

'They are fighting soldiers first and foremost'

Some of the Grenadier Guards have since returned to a base in Iraq, The Express reported, to continue in their roles under the Nato Mission Iraq. The initiative assists Iraqi authorities in building more effective security institutions and armed forces to better enable them to fight terrorism. A key aim of the mission is also to prevent a return of ISIS. In 2014 the terrorist group seized vast areas of Iraq, driving security forces from their posts, seizing Mosul and carrying out massacres against civilians, especially those from minority groups.

ISIS was declared defeated in Iraq in late 2017 but has continued to launch hit-and-run raids.

A senior source in the British Army confirmed to the newspaper that the men had returned to Iraq.

“It is this sharp contrast that the men find so appealing,” the insider said.

“If they only carried out ceremonial duties, I think it would lose its lustre. These are fighting soldiers first and foremost.”

The group of men shot to fame after appearing on live TV broadcasts carrying the queen’s coffin into Westminster Hall for her lying in state. A week later they were on duty again at her state funeral, and were praised for carrying out the duty in an honourable way.

“Precision, reverence, solemnity. My utmost respect for the soldiers from Queen's Company, 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards lifting HM’s coffin, the Royal Navy personnel hauling the gun carriage and all those participating,” radio host Kevin Hughes wrote on Twitter.

“The eight soldiers who carried the queen’s coffin, pretty incredible, can’t imagine the responsibility and the pressure they must have been feeling,” Coby Budge tweeted.

“Quite remarkable,” Jack Halliwell said in response. “I certainly wouldn't have been able to do it, to carry it all that way under that pressure with the weight of the coffin too.”

Carla Lockhart, Upper Bann’s Democratic Unionist Party MP, said: “Amidst the pageantry and occasion, eight young men silently went about their duty.

“The weight of the world on their shoulders, the glare of the world on them, but they were flawless.

“They did themselves, their families and our country proud. Thank you.”

The guardsmen’s unit had a close connection with the queen ― as the serving monarch she held the position of company commander and made a personal review of the company every decade.

The Queen’s Company may later change its name to reflect the new king.

Former British Army soldier Maj Adrian Weale said the role of the company is “to protect her body, both in life and in death, remaining the Queen’s Company until King Charles decides otherwise”.

“Their duties will then be transitioned to the next monarch,” he said.