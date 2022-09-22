Liz Truss considers relocating British embassy to Jerusalem

Moving the British embassy in Tel Aviv to the contested holy city of Jerusalem is under review by the Prime Minister, Liz Truss.

Ms Truss raised the possible move to the contested city during a meeting with Israel's Yair Lapid at the fringes of the UN General Assembly in New York on Wednesday.

Despite Israel designating Jerusalem as its capital, Britain has long maintained its embassy in Tel Aviv.

The move would follow Donald Trump's decision when he was president to relocate the US embassy to Jerusalem, which sparked worldwide controversy.

A Downing Street spokeswoman said Ms Truss told Mr Lapid “about her review of the current location of the British embassy in Israel”.

Then the foreign secretary, she made the pledge during the Tory leadership contest in a letter to the Conservative Friends of Israel.

Ms Truss said she understood the “importance and sensitivity” surrounding its location.