UK hedge fund trader can be extradited to Denmark in tax fraud case

A British hedge fund trader accused of being involved in a $1.21 billion tax fraud case against Denmark should be extradited, a court in London has ruled.

Anthony Mark Patterson is accused on being involved in the “cum-ex” trading schemes.

On Tuesday, a judge at Westminster Magistrates' Court ordered that Mr Patterson be sent to Denmark to stand trial.

Mr Patterson is accused of being part of an alleged fraud that left the Danish tax authority Skat with losses through false applications for refunds of Danish dividend tax.

It stems from a Danish investigation into a London-based hedge fund, Solo Capital Partners, and whether it deceived tax authorities into repaying a tax on dividends between 2012 and 2015.

Denmark's state prosecutor last year charged eight UK and US citizens with submitting applications to the Danish Treasury on behalf of investors and companies from around the world to receive dividend tax refunds.

Mr Patterson worked for Solo Capital Partners, which was founded by Sanjay Shah, a British national now living in Dubai, who is alleged to be a main player in the scheme.

Last week Dubai's Attorney General said he would push for the extradition of Mr Shah, after a local court rejected a Danish request.

Essam Issa Al Humaidan has appealed against the ruling by Dubai Court of Appeal judges that allowed Mr Shah to remain in the emirate.

A new hearing will be heard before the Court of Cassation, the highest court in the three-tier system.

Dubai Police arrested Mr Shah in June following a request by Denmark.

Earlier this month, judges in Dubai presiding over a civil lawsuit filed by the Danish government ruled that Mr Shah must repay $1.25bn to the Danish state.