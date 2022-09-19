Viscount Severn and Lady Louise: Who are the lesser known royals at the queen's funeral?

Around 2,000 people will gather at Westminster Abbey on Monday for the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II.

Attendees will include world leaders, charity workers and members of the royal family — not all of whom are household names.

Some of the lesser-known members include Lady Louise Windsor and Viscount Severn.

But who are they?

The National explains.

Peter Phillips

Princess Anne is seen with her son Peter Phillips at the Epsom Downs Racecourse, Epsom. REUTERS

At 44, Peter Phillips is the queen’s oldest grandchild. He is the son of Princess Anne and Captain Mark Philips and sister of Zara.

He has two children, Savannah, 11, and Isla, 10. In 2020, it was announced he had separated from his wife Autumn.

Zara Tindall

Zara Tindall walks the course during day one of the Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials 2022 in Stamford, Lincolnshire. PA

Zara Tindall, 41, is the daughter of Princess Anne and Captain Mark Philips and a granddaughter of the queen. Like the late monarch, she is a skilled equestrian.

She is married to former rugby union player Mike Tindall and they have three children: Mia, 8, Lena Elizabeth, 4 and Lucas, 1.

Princess Beatrice

Princess Beatrice arrives at the Houses of Parliament to attend a vigil during the queen's lying in state. Reuters

Princess Beatrice is the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson and sister of Princess Eugenie. She is the queen's granddaughter.

She is ninth in line to the British throne and was recently promoted to Counsellor of State, a role given to the spouse of the sovereign and the next four people in the line of succession over the age of 21.

Other Counsellors of State are Prince William, Prince Harry and Prince Andrew, Princess Beatrice’s father.

They are “authorised to carry out most of the official duties of the sovereign, for example, attending Privy Council meetings, signing routine documents and receiving the credentials of new ambassadors to the United Kingdom”, according to the royal family’s website.

Princess Beatrice is married to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, an English property developer. They have a daughter, Sienna Elizabeth, 1.

Princess Eugenie

Princess Eugenie arrives for the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. AP

Princess Eugenie is the youngest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson and sister of Princess Beatrice. She is the queen's granddaughter.

She works in the art world and is married to English bar manager and brand ambassador Jack Brooksbank. They have a one-year-old son called August.

Lady Louise Windsor

Lady Louise Windsor at a vigil in honour of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Hall. AP

As the eldest daughter of Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex, Lady Louise Windsor is also the late queen's granddaughter.

It emerged recently Lady Louise worked at a garden centre during the summer, earning £6.63 per hour after finishing her exams in June. Jobs included helping out on the tills, greeting customers and pruning and potting plants, according to The Sun.

She will start at St Andrews University this month to study English.

She does not have a royal title, as her parents Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, opted not to give her one from birth.

Viscount Severn

James, Viscount Severn, left, and Lady Louise Windsor pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II in Westminster Hall. AP

James, Viscount Severn, 14, is the late queen’s youngest grandchild and the brother of Lady Louise Windsor.

Like his sister, he does not have a royal title, but they can choose whether they want to receive them when they turn 18.

Prince George

Prince George holds the hand of his father Prince William as they arrive to attend a service of thanksgiving for the life of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. AP

Prince George, 9, is second in line to the throne behind his father, William, Prince of Wales. He will walk behind the queen’s coffin as it is carried up the aisle of Westminster Abbey before the funeral service.

George and his two siblings began attending Lambrook, an independent preparatory school in Berkshire, this month.

Princess Charlotte

Princess Charlotte also arrives to attend Prince Philip's service of thanksgiving. AP

Princess Charlotte, 7, is the second child of the William and Catherine, the Prince and Princess of Wales. She is third in line to the throne.

She will join her brother, George, and other members of the royal family to walk behind the queen’s coffin in Westminster Abbey at Monday’s service. Prince Louis, 4, the couple’s youngest child who is fourth in line to throne, is not expected to attend the funeral.

The Earl of Snowdon

David Albert Charles Armstrong-Jones, Earl of Snowdon and former chairman of the auction house Christie's UK. Jaime Puebla / The National

David Albert Charles Armstrong-Jones is a furniture maker and a former chairman of the auction house Christie's UK. He and his sister, Lady Sarah Chatto, are cousins of King Charles III.

He is the son of Princess Margaret and Antony Armstrong-Jones, the first Earl of Snowdon.

When he was born he was fifth in line to the throne but is now 24th. He is the first person in line who is not a descendant of Queen Elizabeth.

Duke of Gloucester

Prince Richard, the Duke of Gloucester, centre, at the Commonwealth Games in London. PA

Prince Richard is the queen’s cousin and the son of Prince Henry and Princess Alice.

He is a full-time working member of the royal family.

He attends national and international events in support of the head of state, and also carries out public duties and attends charity engagements each year.