Queen's hearse for journey to Windsor specially designed by Jaguar Land Rover

The queen's coffin is being carried from London's Wellington Arch to Windsor on a specially designed hearse which she personally approved.

As the hearse departed, the funeral procession saluted and the national anthem was played. Mourners began throwing flowers in front of the hearse in tribute. Crowds began cheering as the hearse passed by. Single red roses and other bouquets could be seen landing on the road, in echoes of the funeral of Diana, Princess of Wales, when flowers mounted on the windscreen of the hearse as it was taken from London to her childhood home of Althorp.

King Charles, who had walked behind his mother's coffin from Westminster Abbey, followed by car to Windsor along with Queen Consort Camilla, the Prince and Princess of Wales and other members of the royal family, where two more services will take place.

At Windsor a fresh procession will take place before the coffin enters St Giles's Chapel in Windsor Castle.

She will be laid to rest alongside her husband, Prince Philip, in the King George VI Memorial Chapel at Windsor Castle's St George's Chapel. She will also join her mother, father, sister and husband.

Jaguar Land Rover collaborated with the royal household and consulted the late monarch on the plans for the vehicle, Buckingham Palace said.

The vehicle was used for the first time on Tuesday to take the queen’s coffin to Buckingham Palace after arriving from Edinburgh.

Mourners lining the route had a clear view of the queen’s coffin, thanks to its glass roof and wide side windows.

The vehicle’s three interior spotlights shone brightly in the London gloom as they illuminated the coffin draped in a royal standard with a wreath of Balmoral blooms.

The new state hearse is finished in royal claret, the same colour as other official royal and state vehicles.

A hearse carrying the coffin of Princess Diana in 1997. PA

The choice of a 'Land Rover hearse' echoes the funeral of the queen's late husband Prince Philip.

The coffin carrying Prince Philip, who died last year aged 99, was driven to St George’s Chapel in a modified Land Rover, after he said he did not want a fuss made over his funeral.

"Just stick me in the back of a Land Rover and drive me to Windsor," he had reportedly said.

The vehicle was designed with the input of the Duke of Edinburgh.

Modifications he made included an open top rear section to rest the coffin in and the military green colour.

He began working on the design with Land Rover in 2003, 16 years before his death.

The duke served in the Royal Navy in the Second World War and requested that the original Belize Green bodywork be switched to Dark Bronze Green, which was used for many military Land Rovers.

The open top rear section where the coffin rested was also made to his specifications. They included rubber grips on silver metal pins to prevent the coffin from moving.

