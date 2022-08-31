No new taxes or energy rationing if I become prime minister, says Liz Truss

Liz Truss pledged at the 12th and final hustings event at Wembley Arena on Wednesday that there would be no new taxes or energy rationing if she becomes prime minister.

Ms Truss, the Foreign Secretary, hinted about further support with the cost of living as she reaffirmed that her two priorities were cutting taxes and securing the UK’s energy supply.

The Conservative leadership candidate said that a third priority would be to address costs in the form of a budget or a “fiscal event”.

“In a fiscal event, the chancellor would address the issue of household support,” Ms Truss said.

READ MORE How Liz Truss can strengthen UK-Gulf relations

Ms Truss said she would follow departing Prime Minister Boris Johnson in agreeing to no new taxes.

She said she would “absolutely be looking to act on business energy costs” amid concerns over the crippling effect of high bills., and ruled out energy rationing.

UK Conservatives on the leadership campaign trail — in pictures

Expand Autoplay Rishi Sunak, one of two candidates to lead the UK's ruling Conservative Party, visits his family's old business, Bassett Pharmacy, in Southampton while on the campaign trail. Reuters

Rival Rishi Sunak, who had a warm-up video calling himself the “underdog”, offered a less definite answer on energy rationing.

“We shouldn’t rule anything out because the challenges that we face with this crisis are significant,” Mr Sunak said.

He had opted to heap praise on Ms Truss in his opening remarks before marking a clean line about his approach.

Everything you need to know about Liz Truss - video

Mr Sunak said leadership “starts by being straight with the country about the economic challenges”.

“I’ve not chosen to say the things that people may want to hear, I’ve said the things I believe our country needs to hear," he said.

“Although it hasn’t made my life easy, it is honest and, for me, that is what leadership is all about.”

The former chancellor said he had the “ability and experience to safely steer us through the storms ahead”.

“My plan is the right plan to tackle inflation, to compassionately support those who most need our help and to safeguard our children’s economic inheritance," Mr Sunak said.

“Because as Margaret Thatcher and Nigel Lawson knew, maxing out the country’s credit card is not right, it’s not responsible and it is certainly not Conservative.”

Everything you need to know about Rishi Sunak - video

On the National Health Service, he said: “The NHS will always be safe in my hands but we cannot simply keep throwing money at it.

"I will be brave enough to actually reform it to get the more efficient health service that we need.”

Mr Sunak said his government would be conducted “competently”, “seriously” and “with decency and integrity at the heart of everything that we do”.

“That is the change that I am going to bring, that is the prime minister I am going to be and that is how we’re going to win the next general election,” he said.

Ms Truss said she would stop smart motorways amid safety concerns, and that she wanted to be in touch with the member who suggested reducing the childcare ratios for England and scrapping business rates for nurseries.

“Child care is too expensive for parents across our country," she said.

"We do need to reform the way we do things, we need to also reform the government funding as it currently comes from three different departments.

"And it would be an absolute priority for me to help the brilliant people who work in nurseries, but also help parents who are struggling with the cost of living."

Voting in the Tory leadership contest closes at 5pm on Friday and the winner will be announced on Monday.

Mr Johnson and his successor will then go to Balmoral for the appointment of the new prime minister, rather than Buckingham Palace.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman confirmed on Wednesday that either Ms Truss or Mr Sunak would meet Queen Elizabeth II in Scotland, rather than in London as is tradition.

Queen Elizabeth II meeting new prime ministers – in pictures

Expand Autoplay Queen Elizabeth II welcomes newly elected leader of the Conservative party Boris Johnson at Buckingham Palace, London, where she invited him to become UK prime minister and form a new government in July 2019. PA

The queen will receive Mr Johnson on September 6 at her Aberdeenshire home, where he will formally tender his resignation.

This will be followed by an audience with the new Tory leader, where she or he will be invited to form a government.

The news will inevitably heighten concerns about the health of the 96-year-old monarch.

Mr Johnson said arrangements for the handover would be tailored to make sure they suit the queen.

He sidestepped a question about when he last spoke to her and if he was concerned that she would not be going to London for the handover.

“I don’t talk about my conversations with the Queen, no prime minister ever does,” Mr Johnson said during a visit to Barrow-in-Furness.

“But I can tell you we will certainly make sure that the arrangements for the handover will fit totally around her and whatever she wants.”