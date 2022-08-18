Ukrainian student and British Army translator aces exams

A teenage Ukrainian student who became a translator for both refugees in the UK and the British military has passed his A-levels with flying colours.

Zorian Tytych, 18, earned four As and has been offered a place at Durham University while his father fights on the front line in Ukraine.

The teenager came to the UK before the war to study at Cardiff Sixth Form College in Wales. He first volunteered to translate for refugees when they started arriving in Britain and, after he sat his exams, for the army as it trained Ukrainian soldiers.

“As well as studying for my A-levels, I have been volunteering, visiting the homes of British people in Cardiff who have taken in Ukrainian refugees,” he said.

“I am helping these families by translating documents for them, helping them with day-to-day tasks and being a friend to them. They need someone they can communicate with.”

He has also provided translation services for Ukrainian soldiers receiving training from the British Army in the UK.

Zorian keeps a close eye on the war back home, where his father has gone from lawyer to soldier.

His father signed up to fight the day after the war began and is on active service, stationed on the Belarusian border.

“Before the war started, my mother and father were lawyers,” the student said.

“Dad was on the Ukrainian committee for judicial reform, taking things up to the European Union level.”

But Zorian's father put that aside and signed up for the territorial defence when Russia invaded.

“He did this because he wanted to protect his home and support his country,” he continued.

“My cousin is doing the same and is now based near Kherson, where he is right in the thick of it and all the shelling.

“My uncle is currently in the recruitment process for joining the army.”

Despite fearing for his family, Zorian was able to get an A grade in all four of his subjects — physics, maths, biology and chemistry.

His mother was forced to flee Lviv in western Ukraine when the conflict came too near to their home but she returned after Russian forces retreated from the city.

“I cannot think too deeply about my father as it would drive me mad with worry, but I am very proud of him,” Zorian said.

“I know he would feel it is a disgrace if he didn’t join the army. But I cannot think about it too much as it just makes me really concerned.”

College principal Gareth Collier said Zorian continued to volunteer throughout his “very busy A-level revision period”.

He said one host family who Zorian worked with described him as “an example of an outstanding, selfless individual willing to help others where he can”.

Mr Collier added: “He has been an active member of the school community and we are delighted that he is able to continue his education here in the UK with these tremendous results.”