Royal Navy to end Channel migrant patrols

The Royal Navy is planning to end its role in tackling migrants in the English Channel, according to reports.

The Ministry of Defence has told ministers that on January 31 it plans to relinquish responsibility for dealing with migrants crossing illegally to the UK, reports The Telegraph.

The announcement comes only four months after Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the first Navy ships would patrol the busy waterway and help to ensure that “no boat makes it to the UK undetected”.

The Navy is proposing to hand back control to Border Force “unless there are ministerial actions”, government sources said.

Policing the Channel has turned the hard-pressed Navy into a “super taxi service” for migrants at a time when its ships are needed for other key military duties, MPs have complained.

The new prime minister, either Foreign Secretary Liz Truss or former chancellor Rishi Sunak, will have to face a dilemma over whether to overrule military advisers.

Both Conservative leadership contenders have said the Channel migrant crisis would be a top priority if they secured the keys to Downing Street.

Despite the Navy policing the Channel, the number of migrant crossings has already doubled to more than 20,000 this year.

A sudden end to the Navy’s role could send the wrong message to people-smugglers, Home Office officials are understood to have said.

“The Navy would need to continue to be involved in some way,” a source said. “The operation is taken much more seriously now they are involved.

“We need to show illegal immigration is being taken seriously. What kind of message would an ending of their involvement send to the traffickers?”

Last week it was announced that the ministry had sunk plans for an asylum camp at a base in North Yorkshire, a centrepiece of Home Secretary Priti Patel’s plans to reduce the £3 million ($3.6m) daily cost of housing migrants in hotels.

A day earlier, Mr Sunak, a local MP, had declared his opposition to it.

The government gave the ministry £50m in April to take charge of the Channel migrant crisis.

An 80-metre offshore patrol vessel was to support Border Force interceptions, along with six fast training boats, three rigid-hulled inflatables and a Wildcat helicopter.

The vessels were first used in Operation Isotope as Mr Johnson unveiled plans to deport Channel migrants to Rwanda to claim asylum in the central African state and break the people-smugglers’ business.

The Navy would continue with the operation “until the deterrent effect is achieved and the cross-Channel route for small boats collapses”, James Heappey, the Armed Forces Minister, told MPs in January.

The Navy’s main role has been to co-ordinate Border Force and coastguard vessels at sea to rescue migrants and take them ashore, with sailors quayside to shepherd people to migrant-processing centres.

But senior MPs and Border Force officials have said that the operation failed to stem the flow of migrants and distracted Navy resources from other duties at a time of heightened tension with Russia.

Tobias Ellwood, chairman of the House of Commons defence committee, said it was a “folly project” by Downing Street to distract from the issue that attempts to stem the flow of migrants across the Channel had failed.

“The Navy is being sucked into an operation they should never have been involved in," Mr Ellwood said. "This is not their terrain. This is Home Office, coastguard, Border Force terrain.

“Secondly, our Royal Navy is absolutely overstretched at this critical time. It is preventing a whole series of other duties.”

Admiral Sir Anthony David Radakin, a former First Sea Lord, has taken over as chief of the defence staff since Mr Johnson first announced the plan.

“There was never any clear rationale as to what role they would do,” said John Spellar, a former Labour Armed Forces minister.

"They ended up providing a super taxi service that they had to do under centuries-old laws of the sea to save lives. It was an utterly flawed intervention.

The Army should have taken the role and used its logistical capability to build processing centres, said Tony Smith, a former Border Force director general.

“I can’t see how the Navy was going to do much more than Border Force except that they have bigger vessels and more assets,” Mr Smith said.

“I would say Border Force should retain control, with the Navy giving them assistance."

The Navy would continue to patrol the Channel as it had done before Operation Isotope and could be on hand if needed, sources suggested.

The case was always going to be reviewed, with January 31, a year after its start, pencilled in as an end date, source said.