Three in 5 Britons support public ownership of utilities, report says

More than three out of five people in the UK support public ownership of crucial utilities such as energy and water, new research suggests.

A survey of 4,300 adults showed overwhelming backing for public ownership, even among Conservative Party voters, Campaign group We Own said.

“Privatisation has failed for nearly 40 years. Politicians can’t ignore the truth any longer ― these monopolies are a cash cow for shareholders around the world and we need to take them back," said Cat Hobbs, director of We Own It.

“We need energy companies that don’t rip us off, public transport that works for passengers, water companies that don’t pour sewage into our rivers.

“We call on the government to bring energy, water, public transport and the Royal Mail into public ownership, and to reinstate our NHS (National Health Service) as a fully public service.

“Labour and all opposition parties must commit to public ownership. The clue’s in the name — public services are supposed to work for us, the public.”

The survey, by polling and market research company Survation, also showed overwhelming support for public ownership of buses, the railways, the NHS and Royal Mail.

