Ireland blames Rwanda policy for influx of migrants from UK

Ireland is experiencing an influx of asylum seekers that has been triggered by the UK’s new policy of deporting some migrants to Rwanda.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin said refugee accommodation was filling up with international arrivals who entered the state via the UK, at a time when its open-door strategy for refugees fleeing Ukraine has seen 40,000 people arrive from the conflict.

Travel between Ireland and the UK is open and barrier-free, and Northern Ireland has the only UK land border with the European Union.

Mr Martin said that of those at the reception centre for Ukrainians at Citywest in Dublin, 70 per cent are now international protection applicants.

“We will be analysing this, but something has happened in the last two to three months in terms of the surge within international protection applicants, something has clearly happened,” the taoiseach said.

“Anecdotally or intuitively, one can see, and maybe sense that that policy announcement, which I thought was a wrong policy announcement by the UK, a shocking sort of initiative in my view, to be doing some agreement with Rwanda, clearly may have motivated people utilising the Common Travel Area to come into the Republic — yes, I think it is one of a number of factors.”

In the UK, the government has made the arrival of soaring numbers of refugees via dangerous English Channel crossings a key issue.

It has set up a system where failed asylum seekers using the Channel route are deported to Rwanda.

The Rwanda policy is still in its early days and faces some legal challenges — though it has also won the previous cases that have been heard in court. All the candidates to replace Boris Johnson as prime minster have said they will press on with the programme.

Humanitarian groups working with migrants and the UNHCR have criticised the policy.

Ireland’s Mr Martin said there was now a “severe shortage” of state accommodation for Ukrainian refugees.

He said the Irish army would open a tent city at Gormanston military camp, near Dublin to shelter as many of the latest arrivals as possible.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has called on the Irish government to “urgently” provide emergency accommodation for refugees.

Enda O'Neill, at UNHCR Ireland, said the Government needed to make “significant” investment.

“The Government is to be commended for its efforts to date in providing accommodation to the tens of thousands who have arrived in Ireland this year fleeing war and persecution,” he said.

“However, it is becoming increasingly clear that the current approach of contracting accommodation from the private sector has reached its limits.

“Significant investment is now required by the Government to ensure that it has the capacity to meet the immediate need for shelter of new arrivals and to provide safeguards for the protection of children and other categories of vulnerable people.”