Boris Johnson's 'sinking ship steered by the rat'

If the power draining away from Boris Johnson’s premiership was visible during what might be his final prime minister’s questions the whole ornate chamber would have quickly filled.

There was even space on the government front bench where cabinet minister are normally packed shoulder-to-shoulder. Not one minister risked the cozy positioning that is a weekly feature of the proceedings.

That was true of the new chancellor, Nadhim Zahawi who was next to the prime minister but keeping a polite distance from Mr Johnson’s increasingly toxic brand, knowing that a leadership contest was imminent and one in which the Iraq-born MP could be a frontrunner.

On the other side was Dominic Raab, the Deputy Prime Minister, who made no eye contact with the prime minister throughout an extraordinary 45 minutes of a government in freefall.

The Opposition benches were lively with boos, shouts and at one point – much to the Speaker’s distress – clapped a Tory MP who stated the prime minister should go “He always tries to blame other people for his mistakes”.

Throughout the government benches sat in grim, icy-silence. The whips, whose authority has almost entirely disappeared with the departure of the disgraced deputy chief whip Chris Pincher and a score of government resignations, had not even bothered to attempt drumming up support for Mr Johnson.

It was a one man act. A rather sorrowful, repetitive one at that, but still playing to a sold-out House.

The packed gathering was there to witness the last rites of a man whose legacy will be of bringing down one prime minister and dragging Britain away from its biggest trading partner, the European Union. That and the dissembling that marked much of the last eight months of his downward spiral.

“I going to hang on in there, that’s what I’m going to do,” Mr Johnson pledged to sniggers, reinforcing the view of backbenchers who might now oust him quicker than first thought.

Greeted by boos and few cheers, Mr Johnson had initially attempted to make light of the resignations. “Today is a big day,” he smiled to opposition jeers. “I suspect I will have further such meetings,” he added in reference to possible further resignations.

It got the laugher of Labour but stony silence from those sat behind.

Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, launched a withering assault, striking with some of his sharpest phrases, honed from his days as a criminal prosecutor.

A deep silence descended as he outlined the grim mechanics of Mr Pincher’s alleged sexual assault from the young male victim’s witness statement.

Whatever happens next, the British parliament will need to significantly reform how it deals with people in power taking advantage of those who are not.

That is unlikely to be on Mr Johnson’s watch. He could only look on bemused as Sir Keir skewered him with verbal rapiers. “The sinking ship is fleeing the rat,” Sir Keir said in reference to the raft of ministerial resignations. Those left in the government were attempting the “charge of the lightweight brigade”. Mr Johnson’s most recent appointments were the “dying act of a political career”.

There was no killer blow from the government benches. “Does the prime minister think there any circumstances in which he should resign?” asked one of his exasperated MPs.

“The job of a PM in difficult circumstances is to keep going,” Mr Johnson retorted. “That’s what I’m going to do.” His sentiment seemed to merely reinforce the will of those who want him out.

As Mr Johnson stood up to leave a Labour backbencher shouted “bye Boris!” It was perhaps the nicest thing something had said to him all day.