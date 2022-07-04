UK fuel protests: police close Prince of Wales Bridge to arrest activists

Police closed off a bridge connecting England and Wales during rush hour on Monday as they arrested several fuel protesters causing disruption to traffic.

Drivers were diverted from the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge, which links England to the Welsh cities of Newport and Cardiff, after activists caused “significant delays” to the flow of vehicles in both directions.

The protest was organised by Stand Up To Fuel Prices, a group which is demanding the government slash duty tax on petrol and diesel amid the worsening cost-of-living crisis. Drivers have seen prices at the pump climb steadily in recent months, due to higher post-pandemic demand and western sanctions against Russia, one of the world’s largest oil exporters.

The average price of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts reached a new high of 191.5p on Sunday, according to data firm Experian. The average price of diesel was 199.0p per litre.

Other groups of protesters operating under the same banner targeted the nearby Severn Bridge and other locations in south Wales.

Update re: Protest congestion this morning. The Prince of Wales bridge is currently closed as we carry out a number of arrests. We hope to open roads as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience and we expect roads to get back to normal soon. — Chief Superintendent Tom Harding (@CSuptHarding) July 4, 2022

Chief Superintendent Tom Harding of Gwent Police said: “We are seeing significant delays both east and westbound on the Prince of Wales Bridge due to the planned protest. We are seeking to return traffic to normal as soon as possible.”

He later issued an update on Twitter, saying the bridge “is currently closed as we carry out a number of arrests”.

“We hope to open roads as soon as possible,” he added.

Avon and Somerset Police, the force that covers the territory on the English side of the bridge, said the disruption caused by the protest stretched into Bath, 42 kilometres to the east.

“There are delays on the M4 eastbound at the moment around the Bath area due to a roadblock protest,” the force tweeted. “However, traffic is still moving at this time.”

Fuel protests were also held in Leeds, Yorkshire, causing disruption to traffic at Ferrybridge. Activists placed a spike strip across lanes to prevent drivers from continuing with their journeys. In Essex, demonstrators staged a “go slow” protest, in which a convoy of cars and vans crawled along the A12 carriageway at 10mph.

Vicky Stamper, 41, was among the protesters gathered at Magor services on the M4 between the bridge and Newport on Monday.

The former HGV driver, from Cwmbran, said she and her partner Darren had to leave jobs in Bristol because they could not afford the fuel any longer. “We had to leave those jobs because it was costing us £380 [$459] a week just to get to and from work,” she said.

“I then lost a job two weeks ago because the company couldn’t afford to put fuel in that many lorries, so last in, first out.”

She said the situation has taken an emotional toll on her and her family.

Talking about the disruption the protest will cause to drivers, Ms Stamper added: “We’re doing this for us and for them. If they want to have a moan, they should join us instead.”

When asked what she would ask Prime Minister Boris Johnson to do, she said: “Resign.”

Frustrated commuters vented their anger at activists on social media.

Steven Nott tweeted: “To everyone involved in the protest and blocking of both the Severn Bridge and the Prince of Wales Bridge on July 4, please be aware that many of us who commute can ill afford to lose a day’s pay and it will have more impact on people like us than those in Westminster.”

West Yorkshire Police said a “small group” of motorists were protesting in the Ferrybridge area.

“There is currently no disruption to the motorway network in the rush-hour period, but we would advise drivers to avoid Ferrybridge services,” a spokesman for the force said. “We acknowledge the importance of lawful protests but will deal swiftly with any criminal offences.

“It is clear deliberate disruption of the network will inconvenience huge numbers of people, draw police resources away from other important work and potentially delay the response times of all emergency services.”

The Conservative-led government said that while it understands people are struggling with rising prices and have a right to protest, “people’s day-to-day lives should not be disrupted” and warned that traffic delays “will only add to fuel use”.

“While we respect the right to protest, people’s day-to-day lives should not be disrupted, especially on busy motorways where lives are put at risk and resulting traffic delays will only add to fuel use,” a spokesman for No 10 said. “The new Public Order Bill will make it a criminal offence to glue yourself to a dangerous motorway, which sees police spending hours trying to safely remove people.”