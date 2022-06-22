Three arrested after Amir Khan robbed of watch at gunpoint

Three men have been arrested after Amir Khan was robbed at gunpoint in east London in April.

Mr Khan, 35, who retired from boxing last month, was with his wife Faryal in Leyton when he was approached by two men who threatened him with a gun, before stealing his £70,000 Franck Muller Geneve watch.

In the wake of the attack, the two-time world champion said he had shelved plans to buy a London home and instead intended to spend more time in the UAE with his family and in his home town of Bolton, near Manchester.

Scotland Yard said three men, aged 25, 34 and 20, were arrested on suspicion of robbery after warrants were executed by detectives on Wednesday morning.

The 25-year-old has also been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, while the 20-year-old has been arrested for this offence and possession of ammunition.

All three remain in custody.

Officers were called to the incident on High Road at 9.15pm on April 18.

No shots were fired and nobody was injured.

Police released an image of the watch, while Mrs Khan shared CCTV footage of the incident.

The custom-made Franck Muller timepiece stolen from Amir Khan. PA

Detective Sergeant Lee Warrington of the Met’s Specialist Crime Command said: “Tackling robbery is a key priority for the Met and these arrests demonstrate our commitment to taking those intent on using violence, or the threat of violence, off of our streets.”

After the attack, Mr Khan, the former boxing world champion, tweeted: "Just had my watch taken off me at gun point in East London, Leyton. I crossed the road with Faryal, luckily she was few steps behind me.

"Two men ran to me, he asked for my watch whilst having a gun pointed in my face.

"The main thing is we're both safe."