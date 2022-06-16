Bank of England raises interest rates to 1.25%

The Bank of England has raised interest rates to 1.25 per cent from 1 per cent - the highest level since January 2009.

Earlier, sterling lost ground against the dollar and euro early in the day with traders' attention on the central bank's interest rate decision.

Markets had already expected the regulator's monetary policy committee (MPC) to decide on a 25-basis-point rise in the benchmark lending rate to 1.25 per cent.

The move is much less severe than the US Federal Reserve's historic 75-basis-point increase on Wednesday.

The pound slumped as much as 0.9 per cent against the dollar to $1.2070. Against the euro, it was down 0.4 per cent at 86.03p.

The committee had been under pressure from some to order a more aggressive increase than the expected quarter-percentage-point rise amid concern such a move would do little to combat price increases that have pushed inflation to a 40-year high.

The Bank warned that prices for households across the country might increase even further than previously thought. Three of the nine-person committee voted for an even bigger hike, arguing that rates should rise as high as 1.5 per cent.

“In view of continuing signs of robust cost and price pressures, including the current tightness of the labour market, and the risk that those pressures become more persistent, the committee voted to increase Bank rate by 0.25 percentage points,” the MPC said in a notice.

Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at Ava Trade, said a steeper hike had been expected. "The BoE has surprised the markets by increasing the interest rate by only 25 basis points only when market players were expecting the bank to raise the rate by 50 basis point," he said. "The move has brought weakness for the Sterling which itself doesn’t really help the inflation situation which the bank is trying to resolve. This is because weaker currency brings more inflation for the UK as imports become troublesome.

"For the equity markets, the FTSE 100 index has also moved lower because traders believe that the bank needs to buckle up more and be more strict with interest rate hikes even if its come with some pain."

Chieu Cao, CEO of Mintago, said the Bank's latest rise "will hardly be celebrated" by cash-strapped Britons who feel their finances are "spiralling out of control".

"Given soaring inflation, many individuals feel they don’t have enough money to live on, let alone save," he said. "Indeed, Mintago’s research found that 72 per cent of Britons in full-time employment feel they are prioritising immediate financial commitments (e.g. mortgages or utility bills) over their long-term financial goals. And with pressure likely to remain for some time, many will feel like their finances are spiralling out of control.”

Earlier, Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said in a note to clients that "radical action" is needed to provide stability to the economy. “It is quickly becoming apparent that more radical action is needed for the Bank of England to establish some sense of stability, because tinkering around the edges simply isn’t cutting it,” he said.

The US Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced the biggest interest rate increase since 1994, raising its benchmark rate by three quarters of a percentage point, pushing it to a range of 1.5 per cent to 1.75 per cent.

While it began raising interest rates earlier than its counterparts, the UK central bank is now trailing the Fed in the global battle against inflation fuelled by soaring food and energy prices.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February caused household costs to shoot up, with the war continuing to disrupt shipments of oil, natural gas, grain and cooking oil. This factor added to the already higher prices recorded last year as the global economy began to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Bank of England last month forecast that inflation would accelerate to more than 10 per cent later this year after reaching 9 per cent in April, already the highest since 1982. The bank’s inflation target is 2 per cent.

Its policymakers have been cautious about increasing interest rates too quickly, arguing that many of the inflationary pressures facing the UK economy are external and beyond bankers’ control.

But price increases are now becoming embedded in the economy, giving rise to demands for higher wages amid slowing economic growth as consumers and businesses curtail purchases.

Gold prices fell on Thursday after the Fed’s announcement, as the dollar recovered slightly.

Spot gold prices fell by 0.17 per cent to $1,830.93 per ounce as of 7.30am UK time, while gold futures rose by 0.72 per cent to $1,832.75 per ounce.

The Swiss National Bank raised its policy interest rate for the first time in 15 years in a surprise move on Thursday, and said it was ready to increase it further.

The landlocked country’s central bank increased its policy rate to minus 0.25 per cent, from the minus 0.75 per cent level it put in place in 2015.