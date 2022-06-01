Queen's platinum jubilee will include RAF flypast over London

A spectacular RAF flypast will streak across London on Thursday in one of the major showpieces of Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee celebrations.

Those in the south-east of England will be able to glimpse the six-minute flypast which will feature dozens of aircraft from the Royal Navy, the Army and Royal Air Force.

A formation of 70 military aircraft will soar over London down the length of the Mall near Buckingham Palace at 1pm local time.

The queen is expected to watch from the balcony of Buckingham Palace alongside other members of the royal family.

The warplanes will initially take off from two airbases — RAF Scampton and RAF Conigsby — before arcing southbound and flying over the British capital after midday.

Residents of inner London should be able to see the formation between 12.40pm and 1.15pm, while those in areas farther to the east such as in Reading will be able to see them between 12.50pm and 1.30pm.

Experts have compiled a map showing the times the planes are likely to be observable from various points in the UK.

Which aircraft will be featured?

Fifteen military helicopters, including Wildcats, Merlins, Apaches and Chinooks, will form the first wave.

The Battle of Britain memorial flight will then follow, with several Spitfires, Hurricanes and a Lancaster bomber plane.

The RAF's large tanker and transport fleet — including C-17 Globemaster, Hercules and Voyager jets — will follow in the rear.

Several RAF training aircraft also feature in the flyby, including a Phenom from RAF Cranwell and four Texan planes from RAF Valley.

Four of the RAF's next-generation F-35 Lightning stealth fighters will also be included in the flypast.

Fifteen Typhoons jets will feature in another wave, followed by nine RAF Hawks that form part of the world-famous Red Arrows acrobatics team.

Pilots from the US Marine Crops and the Royal New Zealand Air Force will fly jets during the ceremony.