Queen Elizabeth II's plane aborts landing in lightning and rainstorm

Bad weather and lightning forced a plane flying Queen Elizabeth II to abort a landing in London, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

She was flying from Aberdeen on Tuesday, after leaving her royal residence at Balmoral in north-east Scotland, to London from where she will travel to stay at Windsor Castle for the platinum jubilee celebrations.

A representative for the palace confirmed the queen was delayed by lightning and that she was not in danger.

“The queen’s flight was delayed due to a lightning storm," the representative said. "All the correct procedures were followed and there were no safety concerns."

She is now back at Windsor, near London, where she will be based for the four-day celebration that includes two balcony appearances at Buckingham Palace.

The Sun first reported her 13-seater plane had been caught in an electrical storm, with rain and hail forcing the pilot to abandon landing on the first attempt at RAF Northolt in north London. The pilot managed to touch down successfully on the second attempt.

Expand Autoplay Workers add the final parts to the Tree of Trees sculpture, part of the Queen's Green Canopy Project. The sculpture, which will stand outside Buckingham Palace for the duration of the queen's platinum jubilee celebrations, consists of 350 native British trees planted in aluminium pots. Getty Images

The UK has a four-day holiday starting on Thursday to honour the queen’s 70 years on the throne.

Her first Buckingham Palace balcony event will come after Trooping the Colour on Thursday, when there will be a fly-past by more than 70 aircraft that will include the Red Arrows and the Royal Air Force Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.

The second will follow a pageant parade finale on Sunday.

The monarch, who suffers from mobility issues, is also hoping to be able to attend a service of thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral on Friday.

Outside Buckingham Palace, a towering Tree Of Trees sculpture has been placed, made from 350 British-grown trees.

Six historic sites across England, including a London theatre, Birmingham church and a Yorkshire pavilion, have been granted protected status as part of the celebrations, while eight towns have been given city status.

A huge gold coin — 22cm in diameter and weighing 15kg — has been produced by The Royal Mint, commissioned by a private collector.

Stonehenge, the ancient monument in south-west England, was lit up with images of the queen.

Millions across the country are set to take to the streets for parties and jubilee lunches this weekend in honour of the nation’s longest-reigning monarch.

It is the first time that Britain has celebrated a royal platinum jubilee.

Patriotic tributes to the queen around the UK include a life-size woollen knitted monarch and corgi made by Holmes Chapel Community Yarn Bombers in Cheshire, and a 1.6mhuge Victoria sponge cake in the shape of the sovereign by social media star Lara Mason.

More than 3,000 beacons will be lit across the UK and the Commonwealth in tribute to the queen, with the principal Tree of Trees beacon illuminated outside the Palace.

Saturday is also the first birthday of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s daughter Lilibet, and speculation is rife that the queen will meet her namesake for the first time and possibly attend her christening when Harry and Meghan fly back for the jubilee.

In the evening, the BBC’s Party at the Palace — set on three stages in front of Buckingham Palace — will entertain a live crowd of 22,000 people and a television audience of millions.

The line-up includes Diana Ross, Queen + Adam Lambert, Alicia Keys, Nile Rodgers, Andrea Bocelli, Duran Duran, Bond composer Hans Zimmer, Ella Eyre, Craig David, Mabel, Elbow and George Ezra.

Royal quiz