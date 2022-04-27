UK starting salaries: the best-paid entry-level jobs in Britain

A financial technology company headquartered in London pays the best starting salary in the UK, according to new research.

Entry-level employees at Thought Machine can expect to earn £60,000 ($75,000) when they start their role, says online recruitment website Glassdoor.

The generous compensation is nearly double the average British salary, which stood at £31,772 ($39,751) in 2021, according to data from the UK’s Office for National Statistics.

Glassdoor’s list of the 50 best-paying companies for Gen-Z job-hunters was dominated by financial firms, including long-established investment banks and FinTech disruptors. Eight of the top 10 were in the financial sector. Firms in the technology, legal and consultancy spheres made up the rest of the list.

Researchers analysed more than 100,000 anonymous pay reports on its website over the past 12 months up to March 2022. The entry-level positions required less than two years of relevant experience and did not have management responsibilities.

Social media giant Meta, the parent company of Facebook, came in second place by offering £57,000 for those at the start of their careers.

Third place was taken by the Macquarie Group, a financial services company that offers an average starting salary of £55,000.

Other notable entries include internet travel company Expedia (26), which offers £44,250, and search engine monolith Google (47), which pays £35,000 to early-career hires.

Lauren Thomas, Glassdoor’s EMEA economist, said that while attractive remuneration was an important factor in any job, this shouldn’t be only consideration for young employees.

“Once in a job, it’s a company’s culture and values, senior leadership team and the career opportunities available that drive employee satisfaction,” she said.

“To entice Gen-Z employees, companies should focus on mentorship, learning and development. Investment of this sort has proven difficult for employers in the post-pandemic, remote-first environment, but it is exceptionally important to young workers.”

UK companies offering the biggest salaries for entry-level jobs

1. Thought Machine - £60,000

2. Meta - £57,000

3. Macquarie Group - £55,000

4. Goldman Sachs - £50,000

5. Bank of America - £50,000

6. Deutsche Bank - £50,000

7. BlackRock - £50,000

8. BNP Paribas - £50,000

9. Credit Suisse - £50,000

10. Clifford Chance - £50,000

11. Boston Consulting Group - £50,000

12. Nomura Holdings - £50,000

13. TPP - £50,000

14. Bloomberg LP - £49,000

15. L.E.K. Consulting - £49,000

16. Linklaters - £48,500

17. Morgan Stanley - £47,500

18. Oliver Wyman - £47,000

19. Allen & Overy - £46,500

20. Herbert Smith Freehills - £46,000

21. EY-Parthenon - £46,000

22. McKinsey & Company - £45,000

23. UBS - £45,000

24. Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer - £45,000

25. FactSet - £45,000

26. Expedia Group - £44,250

27. JPMorgan Chase & Co - £43,500

28. Microsoft - £42,000

29. Strategy& - £42,000

30. Salesforce - £40,000

31. London Stock Exchange Group - £40,000

32. M&G -£40,000

33. Schroders - £40,000

34. Checkout.com - £40,000

35. Newton Europe - £38,500

36. Cisco Systems - £38,009

37. Multiverse - £38,000

38. OneTrust - £38,000

39. FTI Consulting - £37,000

40. Gartner - £37,000

41. Ocado Technology - £37,000

42. Barclays - £36,500

43. Arm - £36,000

44. Lane Clark & Peacock - £36,000

45. Baringa - £36,000

46. Financial Conduct Authority - £35,700

47. Google - £35,000

48. AlphaSights - £35,000

49. Capital One - £35,000

50. BP - £35,000