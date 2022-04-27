Britain to go 'further and faster' in supplying Ukraine with heavy weapons

Britain’s Foreign Secretary has vowed that the UK will go “further and faster” in providing the heavy weapons required to push Russia out of all of Ukraine.

In a speech, Liz Truss said it was “time for courage, not caution”, making it necessary for the West to send warplanes to Kyiv to defeat Moscow.

But she also issued a warning that the invasion had shown that global institutions, such as the United Nations and G20, had failed to curtail President Vladimir Putin’s ambitions with his veto on the Security Council a “green light to barbarism”.

Her outspoken demand to drive Russia out of Ukraine, referring to its removal from Crimea as well as the separatist territories seized in 2014, was the clearest signal yet that the West will not compromise until Mr Putin’s troops have been entirely ousted.

The speech, made before leading figures at Mansion House in London, will further heighten tension after a British defence minister this week said it was “legitimate” for arms supplied by the UK to be used on targets inside Russia.

Moscow has responded by again raising the threat of nuclear war, suggesting it could strike supply lines outside Ukraine, possibly in Poland.

But Ms Truss was stark in her comments that are among the strongest messages yet to Moscow, that its now faces a formidable foe in Nato and an immense challenge in Ukraine.

“We will keep going further and faster to push Russia out of the whole of Ukraine,” she said on Wednesday evening. “Some argue we shouldn’t provide heavy weapons for fear of provoking something worse. Inaction would be the greatest provocation. This is a time for courage, not caution.”

Despite Nato countries now sending artillery, heavy anti-aircraft weapons, tanks and advanced missiles, Ms Truss urged them to “double down” in support for Ukraine as the war cou