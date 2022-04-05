UK sheep prices rocket in Ramadan surge

Prices of British ewes have rocketed by 17 per cent since the same time last year as farmers see a surge in demand due to Ramadan.

The UK's Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board has been monitoring the prices of sheep, which have continued to soar since the start of the year.

Rebecca Wright, a senior red meat analyst at the AHDB, told The National prices could continue to rise over the next few weeks.

"Ewe prices are 17 per cent above year-earlier levels at around £105 per head," she said.

"Prices tend to peak around Easter as UK supply is lowest, as it is when lambs are being born. It is equally when demand peaks and especially this year with Ramadan falling at a similar time to Easter.

"Demand for ewes always increases in the run up to any Islamic festival as consumption demand rises as social gatherings take place.

"Prices have been increasing in recent years driven by tightening global supplies of lamb and mutton and increasing demand in Asia, which has attracted New Zealand products away from the European market."

Ms Wright says lamb features heavily in the Iftar feasts.

"Lamb and mutton feature heavily," she said.

"Sheep meat is typically used in kebabs and curries."

She said prices are typically lowest in the autumn when supply is at its highest.

Last autumn prices were 40 per cent lower at £70 per head.