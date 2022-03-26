Two private jets of sanctioned oligarch held indefinitely

Live updates: follow the latest news on Russia-Ukraine

Two private jets belonging to a sanctioned Russian oligarch are being indefinitely detained, the UK Government has said.

The planes are owned by Eugene Shvidler, a friend of Chelsea’s sanctioned owner Roman Abramovich. The sanctions are aimed at helping end the war in Ukraine.

Mr Shvidler was included in the UK’s expanded list of sanctioned oligarchs that was announced on Thursday.

His two planes are at Biggin Hill and Farnborough airfields, both south of London.

“Since [Vladimir] Putin began his illegal assault, I’ve held jets belonging to Eugene Shvidler under investigation for 3 weeks,” Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said on Saturday.

“Now, I am using my powers to detain them indefinitely. Putin’s friends who made millions out of his regime will not enjoy luxuries while innocent people die.”

The two seized jets were a $45 million (£34 million) Bombardier Global 6500 jet and a $13 million (£9.8 million) Cessna Citation Latitude jet, the Times reported.

The oligarchs targeted have alleged links to Russian President Vladimir Putin or the wider government.

It means their assets, businesses and playthings — from Chelsea Football Club to luxury yachts and homes — can be seized.

Superyachts worth hundreds of millions of dollars belonging to some of Russia's wealthiest people have been seized or detained.

Now Chelsea is up for sale, four bidders have been told they must come up with at least £1 billion to buy it.

Mr Shvidler, a businessman with an estimated net worth of £1.2 billion ($1.58bn), has close business links to Chelsea FC owner Mr Abramovich, the government said.

Also on the latest list of people sanctioned in Britain is the London-based daughter of Russian politician Sergey Lavrov.

Polina Kovaleva, the daughter of the Russian foreign minister, is a 26-year-old Imperial College London graduate, who is understood to own a £4.4 million mansion in Kensington, west London, which she bought without a mortgage in 2016.

Others sanctioned on Thursday include: