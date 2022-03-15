Tens of thousands sign up to UK scheme to sponsor Ukrainian refugees as website crashes

Live updates: follow the latest news on Russia-Ukraine

More than 88,000 people have signed up to the UK government's scheme to sponsor Ukrainian refugees.

Within hours of the launch the website repeatedly crashed as it was inundated with homeowners signing up.

“I know this is a weird thing to say as a Government minister – I’m glad the website crashed, because it is a reflection of that generosity of the British people," James Cleverly, a Foreign Office minister said.

The government opened its Ukraine Home Scheme on Monday afternoon which will pay £350 a month to homeowners for up to a year for those who can provide accommodation.

Those wishing to offer a place need to name a nominated Ukrainian person to accommodate and there has been confusion on how hosts can match with a Ukrainian family.

About 44,000 offers were received within six hours from families with spare rooms and by Tuesday morning the figure had doubled to 88,000.

Grant Shapps, the transport secretary, became the first government minister to offer to accommodate a Ukrainian refugee in his home and on Tuesday former health minister Matt Hancock announced he had also applied to the scheme.

Academy Award-nominated actor Benedict Cumberbatch said from the Baftas red carpet on Sunday that he also hopes to take part in the scheme.

The sponsorship programme will allow people, charities, community groups and businesses to bring people who have no previous ties to Britain to the UK from Ukraine.

Prospective hosts can register their interest now and applications open on Friday.

Hosts will eventually have to designate a named Ukrainian they want to put up, which ministers say charities, universities or religious groups could facilitate.

People have taken to Twitter to try and find families wanting help.

Looking for a Ukrainian family/couple to house if anyone has connections with anyone who wants to come through the Homes for Ukraine UK government scheme to the Uk — Joanne Marshall (@joandtigsie) March 15, 2022

They will be expected to provide accommodation for at least six months.

Mr Cleverly said independent organisations would work to connect people on the register with the displaced.

“There are charities, faith groups, who are already in contact with people in Ukraine, people that need help and support," he said.

“So, actually, rather than introduce a potentially slow and bureaucratic process, where people have already got connections – and there are a huge number of people and organisations that have already got connections with Ukrainians – rather than replicate, duplicate and slow that down, we want to be as agile and as quick as possible.

“That’s why we’re saying that, you know, we’ve got organisations which are already in contact with Ukrainians. We’ve now set up this site so British people can register their willingness to help and support.

Housing Secretary Michael Gove said he expected tens of thousands to come out of the millions who have left Ukraine.

They will be granted an initial 12-month period of residency in the UK and be eligible for work and benefits.

Mr Gove said local authority areas would be entitled to more than £10,000 per Ukrainian refugee using a fresh route to the UK.

“Additional payments” will be available to support school-age children who need to be accommodated within the education system, he said.

Almost three million people have fled Ukraine since Vladimir Putin ordered the Russian invasion.

In the Commons, Mr Gove said the Ukrainian people were “the victims of savage, indiscriminate, unprovoked aggression” and “their courage under fire and their determination to resist inspires our total admiration”.

Previously only Ukrainians with family members already settled in the UK could come.

But under the new scheme, sponsors can provide a route for Ukrainians without family ties to come to the UK.