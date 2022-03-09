UK accused of giving more priority to paperwork than to Ukraine refugees

Refugee agency chief: Ukraine is 'worst refugee crisis in Europe since the Second World War'

The Ukrainian flag flies outside Lille Town Hall, where the UK government is sending Ukrainian refugees applying to enter Britain. Getty
Simon Rushton
Mar 09, 2022

Live updates: follow the latest news on Russia-Ukraine

The UK’s Ukrainian refugee system has been criticised as too slow and too stringent as applicants are ferried between sites in France.

Enver Solomon, chief executive of the Refugee Council, said the government was giving priority to “paperwork over people” in its response to the Ukraine refugee crisis.

The UK’s policy to allow in refugees only if they have families in the UK has also come under fire from EU nations that have adopted more "open door" policies.

READ MORE
Britons heading to war: the sniper, the MP’s son and Queen Elizabeth II's guardsman

More than 2,500 Ukrainian refugees have arrived in Ireland, a third of them children. Poland, which shares a border with Ukraine, has taken in 1.29 million people.

Mr Solomon said it was the “worst refugee crisis in Europe since the Second World War “.

“We have a scheme in place that's only issued hundreds of visas to allow Ukrainians to come here,” he said.

Refugees outside a temporary centre in Przemysl, Poland. The number of people fleeing the war in Ukraine reached two million on Tuesday, the UN’s refugee agency has said. Reuters