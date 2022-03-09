UK accused of giving more priority to paperwork than to Ukraine refugees

Live updates: follow the latest news on Russia-Ukraine

The UK’s Ukrainian refugee system has been criticised as too slow and too stringent as applicants are ferried between sites in France.

Enver Solomon, chief executive of the Refugee Council, said the government was giving priority to “paperwork over people” in its response to the Ukraine refugee crisis.

The UK’s policy to allow in refugees only if they have families in the UK has also come under fire from EU nations that have adopted more "open door" policies.

More than 2,500 Ukrainian refugees have arrived in Ireland, a third of them children. Poland, which shares a border with Ukraine, has taken in 1.29 million people.

Mr Solomon said it was the “worst refugee crisis in Europe since the Second World War “.

“We have a scheme in place that's only issued hundreds of visas to allow Ukrainians to come here,” he said.