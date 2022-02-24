UK to impose sanctions of 100 Russian oligarchs and companies over Ukraine invasion

Live updates: follow the latest news on Russia-Ukraine

United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson has pledged to hit Russia hard for its aggression in Ukraine and ordered an asset freeze against all main Russian banks.

He told the House of Commons the UK will implement “the largest and most severe package of economic sanctions that Russia has ever seen” in response to President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Prime Minister extended punitive measures on Thursday to hit five further oligarchs, including the Russian President’s former son-in-law, and to tackle more than 100 businesses and individuals.

Aeroflot will imminently be banned from touching down planes in the UK, while there will be an asset freeze on all major Russian banks, including immediately against VTB.

Mr Johnson announced his second barrage of sanctions to tackle Moscow and its ally Belarus as the Kremlin hit Ukraine with a wide-ranging attack, targeting cities and bases with air strikes.

A diplomatic source said: “These are people who have international lifestyles.

“They come to Harrods to shop, they stay in our best hotels when they like, they send their children to our best public schools, and that is what's being stopped.

“So that these people are essentially persona non grata in every major Western European capital in the world. That really bites.”

The FTSE 100 saw its biggest one-day fall since June 2020 as investors reacted to the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, dropping 3.9% to 7,207.01 and wiping £77 billion off the value of the UK’s 100 biggest listed companies.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 28 Ukrainian troops move in their tanks to repel an attack by the Russian military on the Luhansk region of Ukraine on Thursday. AFP

President Putin is a “bloodstained aggressor” who was “always determined” to attack Ukraine, the Prime Minister said.

Mr Johnson spoke as leaders of the Group of Seven most developed nations released a statement saying Russian President Vladimir Putin has put himself on the "wrong side of history".

"President Putin has re-introduced war to the European continent. He has put himself on the wrong side of history," they said in a statement following crisis talks.

Ukraine came under attack across swathes of the country on Thursday with explosions heard in major cities, assaults on military infrastructure and reports of artillery fire against border guards, airfields and apartment blocks.

Russian missile and air strikes were logged by Ukrainian officials as well as helicopter gunship and tank action deep inside its territory.

Ukrainian border police said tanks had crossed from Russia, from occupied Crimea and from Belarus to the north, opening an assault on several fronts that analysts fear could lead to a swift attack on Kiev.

Mr Johnson said: “Putin will stand condemned in the eyes of the world and of history. He will never be able to cleanse the blood of Ukraine from his hands.”

“Although the UK and our allies tried every avenue for diplomacy until the final hour, I am driven to conclude that Putin was always determined to attack his neighbour, no matter what we did.

“Now we see him for what he is – a bloodstained aggressor who believes in imperial conquest.”

Mr Johnson added: “For our part, today the UK is announcing the largest and most severe package of economic sanctions that Russia has ever seen.”

Mr Johnson said: “Overall we’ll be imposing asset freezes on more than 100 new entities and individuals, on top of the hundreds we’ve already announced.

“This includes all the major manufacturers that support Putin’s war machine.

“Furthermore, we’re also banning Aeroflot from the UK.”

The sanctions include freezing the assets of all major Russian banks, including VTB Bank, the nation’s second-biggest bank, Mr Johnson said Thursday. Britain also plans to bar Russian companies and the Russian government from raising money on UK markets.

Britain will also ban the export of a wide range of high-tech products, including semiconductors, to Russia and to prohibit the nation’s flagship airline, Aeroflot, from landing at UK airports.

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves from 10 Downing Street, in central London, on February 24, 2022 to make a statement to MPs at the Houses of Parliament, on the situation in Ukraine, following Russia's invasion early in the morning. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP)

The slate of sanctions comes days after Mr Johnson was criticised for acting too cautiously in response to Russian aggression earlier this week.

Mr Johnson told MPs: “We will continue on a remorseless mission to squeeze Russia from the global economy piece by piece, day by day and week by week.

“We will of course use Britain’s position in every international forum to condemn the onslaught against Ukraine and we will counter the Kremlin’s blizzard of lies and disinformation by telling the truth about Putin’s war of choice and his war of aggression.

“And we will work with our allies on the urgent need to protect other European countries that are not members of Nato and who could become targets of Putin’s playbook of subversion and aggression.

“And we will resist any creeping temptation to accept what Putin is doing today as a fait accompli. There can be no creeping normalisation, not now, not in the months to come, not in the years ahead, we must strengthen Nato’s defences still further.”